Residents react to drone show: ‘It’s what we needed’

Images and messages that show what Guam residents have all been going through over the past year were created using colorful lights attached to 100 drones.

Crowds of families gathered along Tumon Bay with many at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, also known as Ypao beach park, Wednesday night to see the drone light show celebrating Guam’s 77th Liberation Day.

Eileen and Kevin Sanchez were among the spectators.

“It was beautiful,” said Eileen Sanchez.

She said it was a fun time trying to guess each image as it was being created.

“We were yelling them out, like the island of Guam when it formed. We saw a nurse. At first, we couldn’t figure it out but then we were like, 'OK, it is a nurse.' And then, was that a doctor? It looked like a doctor. Then we saw the face mask and hand-washing,” she said. “Even the little kids knew and yelled out ‘hand-washing.’”

“It’s what we needed. For everyone to come out and enjoy the show and the fireworks,” said Kevin Sanchez, as he reflected on how the pandemic put a stop to last year’s festivities. “At least it is coming back slowly. But, everybody still got to do their part.”

The 12-minute show was organized by Bella Wings Aviation and Verge Aero.

Despite not having a parade again this year, many others were just glad to have witnessed the island’s first drone light show.

“It was really amazing and how they coordinated was phenomenal,” said Jacqueline Dinwiddie. “They did a great job at contributing to COVID and the things that are happening.”

“It was touching. All the messages were like, aww! We loved it. I think it was amazing,” said Grace Valencia. “We can’t wait until next year again. It’s something different during the pandemic. Everyone was looking for something to do, and this is really something that gave us family time together, outdoors.”

“I think it was totally awesome. I mean it’s the first time for us all. Guam needs more of that,” said Robert Camacho. “Thank you all. I am sure the whole island that witnessed it really enjoyed it.”

“It was really nice. It’s different from what we are so used to with the parade and the way we usually celebrate Liberation Day,” said Renee Camacho. “I was just as amazed as the kids were. It was a nice somewhat of a comeback compared to last year where we had completely nothing. They did a great job.”

And the crowd, including the Sanchezes, all agreed they want see more of these types of events.

“Thank you,” Kevin Sanchez said.

“Thank you very much!” Eileen Sanchez said.

“And maybe do one for Christmas," he said.

“Or New Year's,” she said.