Residents receive All RISE payments, tax refunds

The governor’s office announced late Friday that thousands of residents can expect payments from either their pending tax refund or the final batch of All RISE benefits.

According to a release, on July 1 the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed, and the Department of Administration mailed checks or electronically transferred just shy of 1,700 refunds, totaling more than $5.2 million

These payments cover error-free returns filed on or before May 9, the release stated.

To date this year, $166.8 million in tax refunds have been paid, of which 85% has gone to filers who submitted their 2021 tax returns by the deadline of May 17. The current turnaround time is within six to eight weeks, according to the governor’s office.

DRT noted that those electing to receive an electronic payment will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to their refund being posted.

Another release notes that on June 30, the “last batch” of All RISE program payments were processed, which consisted of 27 paper checks and 36 electronic transfers. These 63 individuals are set to receive a combined $58,400. Since the first payment under the program was made in September 2021, more than 36,250 people have been paid some $37.2 million in direct economic assistance.

Under the program, eligible single tax filers were able to receive $800 in pandemic financial assistance, while joint filers were able to receive $1,600.

DRT continues to “review and address errors” on remaining applications for the benefit, which amounts to $800 for eligible single tax filers and $1,600 for eligible joint filers.

DRT stated the top two reasons All RISE applicants may not have received payment are:

• Applicant did not have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam income tax return.

• Applicant made an error on the application to include error in name, social security number, mailing address, direct deposit information, or filing status.

For more information or questions on your refund or All RISE payment, contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840 or 1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.