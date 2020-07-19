Moving into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 is a good thing, but the administration must also ensure there are plans to protect people’s health – that seemed to be the common thread among residents who shared mixed feelings about the continued easing of restrictions.

Residents like Julie Pascual, 55, said with COVID-19 numbers seeming to stabilize, “then why not reopen?”

“There are people who are in need of their jobs,” Pascual said, saying they can’t work if businesses stay closed.

Many of the island’s businesses shut down in March after a public health emergency was declared. And while the governor announced she will again extend the state of emergency, this time until Aug. 29, she also said she’s shifting the island from PCOR 2 to PCOR 3, effective Monday.

PCOR 3 allows all businesses to reopen, schools to open with a public health-approved plan, and increases the limit on outdoor social gatherings from 25 people to 50.

The governor noted the island’s overall infection rate and fatality rate are reasonably low.

With more than 18,000 people tested and a total of 315 confirmed cases since March, the island’s infection rate is 1.7%. Guam has had five COVID-19 deaths.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed one new case as of Saturday, according to the Joint Information Center. The announcement also recalled Blumen hand sanitizers.

Additionally, 222 have been released from isolation. There are 88 active cases on island. Of the total cases, 268 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

For 19-year-old Rianah Munoz, even with a low infection rate, lifting the restrictions is too soon.

“I don’t think we’re ready,” she said. “Not everyone’s been tested ... how do we know if someone next to us is sick?”

She and Ryan Blas, 20, said they miss things like the movies and walking around without masks that make it difficult to breathe freely.

“I still see people who aren’t wearing their masks or who aren’t wearing it correctly,” Blas said.

Until more is done to ensure everyone is following safety precautions, Munoz said she’s uncomfortable with more restrictions being lifted.

“I miss going to the movies, but I’d rather sacrifice than have anymore people get sick or ... even die,” she said.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Pascual, who, while advocating for the reopening, also noted there has to be a plan, whether it's educating the community, or implementing consequences if rules aren’t followed. Particularly, she said, as restrictions ease and Guam begins to welcome tourists, which are necessary to the economy.

April Yumol, an emergency technician at Guam Memorial Hospital, also agreed a plan is necessary.

“With reasonable guidelines for safe reopening, Guam can open its doors for tourism, provided we have efficient screening (at the airport),” Yumol said. “For business that reopened, we’ve seen already that our community has been practicing social distancing and following safety measures. ... We just have to take care of ourselves triple times (better) than before.”

The governor, on Friday, did note that they continue to watch the COVID-19 numbers but also continue to remind residents to wear their masks, practice social distancing and practice good hygiene.

These are all things that the community as a whole needs to practice said 39-year-old Shawn Jack who said he’d like his daughter to go to school but is also worried about her safety.

“For me, I want my daughter to continue her education,” noting he’s not certain what that would look like. He said while he wouldn’t mind his daughter staying home and learning, he’s unsure that he has everything at home she would need. Without that he thinks his daughter’s best chances of learning would be to get face-to-face instruction with teachers.

“I want to reopen the schools” he said. “I’m ready for my daughter to start learning. But are they ready for that?”

Recall of hand sanitizers

The affected Blumen hand sanitizers are packaged in clear plastic bottles with blue caps. The product label contains only blue, white, silver and red coloring.

The products were distributed nationwide. To date, the Division of Environmental Health of DPHSS has determined that affected Blumen hand sanitizers were sold at the Benson hardware store in Maite. Benson reported that it received 624 bottles of 7.5 fluid ounces and 480 bottles of 17 fluid ounces from an off-island supplier; 183 bottles of 7.5 fluid ounces and 145 bottles of 17 fluid ounces were sold prior to the recall.

A Benson Facebook page post noted customers who purchased the product can return it with a receipt for a refund.

DPHSS to conduct expanded testing this coming week:

● Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m.-noon at Tamuning Elementary School

● Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m.-noon at the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office

The tests are free and open to everyone while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring identification.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

SNAP

As many on island continue to struggle through the current public health emergency, DPHSS has again processed emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for July. These benefits were electronically loaded into SNAP recipients' EBT cards on July 17.

As a reminder, the law authorized the issuance of emergency supplemental benefits to households receiving SNAP up to the maximum allowable SNAP monthly benefit for a household’s size. Calculation is based on the number of eligible household members.

Households that already received the maximum benefit for their household’s size will not receive an additional emergency allotment.