Malesso' resident Brandon Santiago arrived at the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada at 7 a.m. Thursday. That's the day many Guam driver's licenses, permits and identification cards, which had been extended because of the pandemic shutdown, expired.

Santiago and his mother were among the hundreds there to renew their driver's licenses. They were in line outside the building for a little over two hours before being ushered indoors, where they joined another line waiting to be seen.

From his point of view, Santiago said there could have been more help handling Thursday's rush. Some people were turned away, he said, because they didn't have the correct documents.

"They were in line before me and, ... imagine how long they have been waiting. Imagine if they're, like, from Malesso' – if we get turned down, it's just a waste of our day," he said.

"It looks like there's a lot of space where they can bring two more people to help the line move a little more," he added, saying there were staffers walking the lines and making sure people had their documents and that applications were filled out correctly.

"I see three employees helping out the line, trying to make sure documents are correct, but like I said, three people is not enough to handle 100 people outside while people are still coming," he said.

The department is reminding residents that certain Guam identification cards, driver's licenses and permits expired Thursday, March 31.

The reminder is for those documents that fall within the below expiration timelines:

• Guam driver's licenses/Guam ID cards with original expiration dates between Sept. 1, 2019, and March 31, 2022.

• Guam permits (learner's/instructional/motorcycle/tractor trailer/bus) with original expiration dates between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022.

Renewal extensions were issued when DRT, like much of the government of Guam, shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Late fees have been waived, provided renewals were made on or before March 31. Any other fees will apply. For other license expirations that are one year or more, a written exam must be taken, as required by law, the department stated in a press release.

DRT "highly encourages" residents to go online to myid.guam.gov to submit their renewal applications.

For more information, DRT call centers can be reached at 671-635-1840/41/42/57 and 671-635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, the agency recommends that general questions be emailed to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.