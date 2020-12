The residents of a Dededo home were able to evacuate safely after a fire started.

At 8:23 a.m. Guam Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on S. Piao Court at Liguan Terrace, said spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

The fire was contained to the exterior semi-concrete extension. Upon seeing the smoke, the residents were able to evacuate the home quickly and without injury.

The homeowner stated an issue with an RC battery that was being charged was likely the cause.