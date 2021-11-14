Just a couple of hours after Cabras Marine Corporation opened their job fair at Guam Premier Outlets on Saturday, they had more than 100 Guamanians apply and conducted at least a few dozen interviews.

Company president Joseph L. Cruz said they already were ready to hire at least 10 people to join the workforce the company is trying to build up to meet the current and future demands of the ship repair facility. The company, which has between 150 and 200 employees is looking to fill dozens of positions as they seek to address a big challenge in Guam of a lack of a skilled work force.

While the company, even in the middle of a pandemic, was able to complete an estimated $35 million worth of work in about a year, the military’s pivot to the Indo-Pacific region is pointing to more military contracts.

And for that, Cruz said, they need the skilled people to take on the challenge that pays high personal rewards and also benefits the island’s economy.

Dededo resident Jose Sumbang said with a really rough 2021, he wants to build a better future for himself and, like his dad before him, he said he believes Cabras Marine Corp. will help him.

“My dad worked at the old Ship Repair Facility,” he said, adding that he grew up fixing and building things in the back yard alongside his dad who learned his skills while at SRF. His dad, sadly, passed away this summer and his wife died soon after - both were victims of COVID-19, Sumbang said.

"This is maybe my chance, my hope, to have a better life," he said. “I don’t have formal training,” he acknowledged, “but I enjoy working with my hands … and I can work hard and like to learn new things … So when I heard of this, I said, why not."

Among those who showed up at the job fair in search of new opportunities was Enrique Guerrero of Sinajana.

"I heard Cabras Marine Corp. was doing a job fair and I always wanted to work for the Ship Repair Facility,” he said. “I figured I’d put my degree to work.”

Like many, the pandemic cost Guerrero his job and he’s hoping to bring his previous work experience and expertise with him to Cabras Marine Corp.

The two men and many others, men and women or all ages - some with children in strollers - lined up to fill out applications to work at Cabras Marine Corp.

Building a local work force

The maritime company has operated in Guam since the 1970s. Cruz said the company operates tugboats, barges and ships between Guam and the islands in various points in Asia. In the last 10 years, they got into ship repair industry.

“We do a lot of ship repair for U. S. government assets,” he said. “And currently, because of everything going on in Asia with COVID, many of the Asian repair stations … are difficult to access, so (ships) are coming to Guam.”

He said there are four ships docked in Guam that the company is working on.

“Frankly, we don't have enough bodies. So we're bringing in people, either from the U.S. or H-2 workers in the Philippines to help. But really our goal … is to develop a local workforce,” he said.

“And our goal right now is to develop young local talent to be able to do these trades so that we could support these government ships from the block, we see an increase in workload. So we need to develop a local workforces support that increase,” Cruz said.

Cruz said the company’s Human Resources Director Wayne Bigler has helped establish “a very aggressive apprenticeship program with Guam Community College.”

Bigler said they’ve had four boot camps thus far, each with about 20 students.

Cruz said those who graduated from the 12-week program were hired. They’ll become part of the foundation upon which the industry can be built.

Cruz said depending on the skills they pick over the next three to four, they can become journeymen, which makes them a certificated trades workers who will be able to oversee work and even train more people.

Cruz and Bigler said they’ve been blessed to have been able to employ some of the people who used to work with the Ship Repair Facility, which shut down in the 1990s. They bring to Cabras Marine Corp. a wealth of knowledge and experience that they’re using to help train new employees, including those from GCC and those who applied at Saturday’s job fair.

Bigler added that those who are picked up following Saturday’s job fair will also go through a training program, both on-the-job, and a classroom component that the company is working to firm up with GCC.

Economic opportunity

Cruz, who also is the co-chairman of the governor’s Economic Working Group, said the ship repair industry could grow to become a large factor in Guam’s overall economy.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as well as local business and community leaders have spoken of the need to diversity Guam’s economy. That need was underscored when COVID-19 slammed into the island, putting the brakes on tourism, Guam’s primary economic engine.

“Our challenges are in the tourism industry. There are other industries like ship repair have strong opportunities on island, mainly because of where we're at and what's going on in our region,” Cruz said. “Physically, we're in the right place because all the activity is related to current issues is happening in the region.”

He said there’s been an uptick in different areas of operations, not just the Navy.

“From a Guam standpoint, we need to be able to support all those operational activities so they can continue to be present in the region to support our national defense,” Cruz said. "So we're very optimistic because of the demand driven mainly by regional security issues.”

With Department of Defense continue to shift their focus at the Indo-Pacific region, Cruz said the opportunities will continue to grow but Guam also needs to be prepared not just for next year but for 10 years from now, in terms of repairing ships or even convincing federal officials to build a dry-dock here in Guam - something the local Guam Chamber of Commerce and different local government administrations have endorsed for years.

“As long as we can provide the capability here … And part of that capability is workforce,” Cruz said. “We expect Guam is going to play a critical role in ship repair for the next 10 years. So if don’t develop a workforce we’re going to lose that opportunity.”

And he shared that the training and job opportunities they’re offering to local residents means they’ll be able to earn a living wage set themselves and their families up for a comfortable future.

“What we’re encouraging our local residents to see is, yes, it’s hard work … it’s not easy, it’s not sexy. But I tell you what, you can build a house, buy a car, you can raise a family, you can send your kids to go to school,” he said.

“I mean that's what we’re encouraging - local residents to improve their lives, improve the lives of their family and ship repair is a way to do that.”

Bigler also noted that ship repair is unique and unlike other industries when the pandemic hit their employees continued to work.

“It was business as usual. And so with the other industries that are affected … we welcome folks from other industries with different … skill sets (to apply),” Bigler said. "Because if you look at the different job job titles, they kind of overlap across multiple industries.”

Though the job fair is over, representatives said residents also can submit applications online at the company’s website.