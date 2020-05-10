As businesses prepare for their reopening, some residents support the idea to help jump start the island's economy. Other residents however, say it may be too soon.

With the island still experiencing active cases of COVID-19, Ginger Masga, a resident of Yigo, said people should continue to take extra precautions.

Masga rarely leaves home, other than to shop for essential items for the family. Based on her experience, she's seen people take social distancing lightly.

"I still see people who don't even wash their hands when they're touching things or even when they're done touching things," she said.

While she looks forward to shopping for her children's clothes, other than that, she believes the essential businesses that are currently open are enough.

"Personally, I think it's a good idea to start getting the economy going again," said Brandon Pablo, a resident of Barrigada.

Although he's not struggling financially, he said, others in his family own small businesses that shut down after they were considered nonessential.

"Would be good if we could ... start opening slowly and safely as possibly," he said.

As long as the public practices good hygiene such as washing hands and using hand sanitizer, he said, "I think we'll be set to go."

For Dominick Dianzon and his sister Danica Dianzon, the reopening of businesses is a double-edged sword.

With the situation still uncertain, Dominick Dianzon said it could make things worse and more people could get infected. The positive side, he added, is people are able to come back to their jobs.

The siblings have also been affected by the shutdown, with Danica Dianzon having lost her job recently.

For now, Dominick Dianzon said, they try to save costs by conserving power and water, and budgeting on food.

"We really don't know how long this (pandemic) will take. ... Hopefully it ends soon so we can go back to our lives," he said.

Ana Naog, a resident of Yigo, agreed it may be too soon to reopen businesses, as there may be a chance the virus could spread further.

Naog is open to the idea of businesses reopening, however, as long as people continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene.

"They just have to keep that in mind if they choose to open," she said.

One place she looks forward to opening is the Department of Revenue and Taxation so she can register her vehicle.