Icy Ohle moved to Guam from Alaska just a few months ago but she is already loving her new home. One of her Christmas wishes is to explore the island.

"It's my favorite place to be so far," she said. Her other wish? For her loved ones to be closer.

“I really wish my parents could come here and visit," Ohle said.

Zaraiah Talinan wished for good grades.

"To just do good in school," is what she said she wanted for Christmas.

"And to see my friends," she added.

A wish for her family? "For all of them to be safe."

Vincent Jose San Agustin and R.J. McKinnon and were doing some last-minute shopping.

Vincent said he hoped to spend time with his family and R.J. said he wants his family, "to have a safe Christmas and happy new year."

Rashad Barnaby's Christmas wish was for more of a good thing.

"My Christmas wish is to be with my wife for even longer," he said.

Eseta Togotogo wished for personal growth.

"Just to be more successful and grow as a person," she said.

Earl Espiritu and Ernest Ochoco had loved ones in mind when making their Christmas wishes.

"Amazing health and wellness for our loved ones and our friends and family. Can't go wrong with great heath!" Espiritu said.

"I always wish my family would have the most amazing lives they could have," Ochoco said, adding with a laugh, "And, for me, a billion dollars!"