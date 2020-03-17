Hours after the governor on Sunday announced that Guam had three confirmed cases of COVID-19, residents took to the stores and stocked up on essential items. And on Monday morning into the evening, the buying continued, emptying shelves of products. Some stores started implementing limits to ensure as many customers as possible had an opportunity to purchase items they needed.

David Cruz and his family walked out of the Dededo Cost-U-Less with three carts filled with diapers, food and basic medicine, among other items.

Putting all their money together, Cruz said he's shopping for three other families, just in case items run out of stock or shipments get delayed.

The Yigo resident said it's a bad virus, but he remains optimistic.

"At the end of the day, there's a cure on its way – we just all need to be positive," he said.

To be on the safe side, Alicia Castro – another Yigo resident – made time to shop with her co-workers before the stores got too crowded.

Castro searched for hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, but she wasn't able to find any.

Castro said she and her co-workers are not that worried.

"As long as we're taking safety precautions, keep our distance and follow the instructions we've been given ... we'll be OK," she said.

Anette, who asked to use just her first name, wore a face mask while she shopped at the Micronesian Mall Pay-Less Supermarket, stocking up on canned goods such as sardines.

Being a senior citizen, Anette said she's more vulnerable to the virus and plans to play it safe and stay home after her grocery run.

However, at night, Anette goes to work at a restaurant in Tumon and is concerned about whether she should continue to show up.

Husband and wife Manuel and Teresita Tungol, from Mangilao, had just come out of the Super Happy Mart after an hour of waiting.

The couple said they listened to the advice of others – to go out and stock up before stores run out.

They've run out of spareribs and chicken breasts, the couple said.

Adjusted store hours

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency on Guam, Pay-Less Markets, Guam's largest grocery chain, will be adjusting its hours of operation. Effective Monday, March 16th, all Pay-Less Markets’ store hours will be from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. until further notice. The reduced hours will help Pay-Less focus on deep-cleaning and restocking the store shelves to ensure the health and safety of customers, the company stated.

Pay-Less is also designating 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. as a shopping hour for senior citizens.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, most Pay-Less stores operated 24 hours a day.

Limiting purchases

Three shipments of Diamond G Calrose Rice usually last for about one month, said Young Sook Hong, owner of 7 Day Supermarkets.

However, she said, they've been sold out for weeks now and only have a couple of pallets of jasmine rice left.

She doesn't know how long the last bags of rice will last.

The supermarket is also sold out of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and face masks.

Her store is one of the few who are also limiting purchases on items such as rice, water, butane gas and bleach.

Hong said they are limiting the quantities to ensure everyone has what they need.

Alex Marallas, manager at Super Happy Mart, said they've been experiencing a rush of customers since the governor's announcement on Sunday.

Marallas said the store is currently out of hand sanitizer and disinfecting sprays.

"We're putting a limit ... making sure that everybody gets what they need," he said.

Just Monday night, he said, customers were also buying flu medicines.

The shelf where the medicine was located was nearly cleared of flu medication. Marallas said he doesn't know when the next shipment will be in.