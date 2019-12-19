Drug-fueled crime remains a critical threat to public safety for many across the island, such as for one man who attended the public safety forum for Mongmong-Toto-Maite.

Testimony: Game rooms, drugs go hand in hand

Jesse Mendiola, who said he was released from federal prison after doing time for a drug conviction two years ago, spoke to attendees. He remains on federal probation until next year and is a recovering drug addict, he said.

"The game rooms and drugs go hand in hand. That's where drug users are congregating, because that's where I was," Mendiola said. "Addiction is responsible for a lot of the violent crimes."

The forum, hosted by MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, was organized by Sen. James Moylan, who said the comments provided by residents will help shape public safety legislation.

Moylan provided attendees with a handout that included information on a dozen proposed bills dealing with topics such as robbery penalties, crimes against tourists, and the police volunteer system.

"Your input has been very important to writing bills to protect our citizens," Moylan said. "It's about protecting the public."

The forum was held one day after a car was reported stolen in Mongmong.

Stolen car

It was around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, when Peter Alecxis Ada's 2014 silver Kia Forte was stolen from his front yard.

He and his wife had recently returned from off island and had spent the morning cleaning their home in Mongmong, preparing for the Christmas season.

“We were finished up, and I packed a bunch of things into the car,” Ada said. In the trunk was a lawnmower he’d bought days earlier and had used to cut the grass that morning.

His wife’s purse and some other smaller items also were in the car. In the back seat was a 24-inch statue of Our Lady of Fatima. The statue had been used for a prayer service the night before and they were planning to return it to the owner.

“I turned the car around to load the car,” Ada said. “I had to run into the house to get something and lock up because we were leaving. But when I came back out, the car wasn’t there.”

Ada said whoever took the car must have been watching them.

“I wasn’t in the house that long,” he said. “A few minutes at the very most.”

Pleading with the thief

Ada said he hopes the person who took the car returns it and its contents and had this to say to the culprit:

“If you have a wife and children, think of them. Because this is not the way to set an example. If you don’t have a family … think of your mother … your father,” he said. “And why would you put your mother and father through this pain … that you could have avoided.”

He said the house is on Roy T. Damian Street. The silver Kia Forte has a sticker its left rear. It says, “I Love My Catholic Church.”

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is dressed in white, he added.

“Whoever has the car, please. Put the car somewhere where it's safe,” Ada pleaded. “Call the police department to pick up the car. But please don’t damage the car and don’t destroy the blessed mother.”

Neighborhood Watch and youth interaction

Ada, a former Department of Youth Affairs director and former Guam Education Board member, told those at the forum he’d been a victim of crimes in the village at least three times.

Mendiola, the ex-con, said he’d been arrested in the past for robbery, and added that positive interaction with children will help those kids and the community in the long run.

"Then the youth have a chance at life ... to succeed," he said. "If we can help those still struggling along the way and come together, then we can make an impact."

Mayor Paco encouraged the community to take an active role in the village’s Neighborhood Watch program.

"It takes a community to build a solid foundation for this Neighborhood Watch to succeed," Paco said. "We have to work as a team to win this battle against these criminals.”