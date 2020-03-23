With the island mostly in shutdown mode and its residents reeling from its first confirmed COVID-19 cases, several islanders have turned to their faith and fellowship to carve an oasis from the chaos.

Social distancing has made it difficult for an island that prides itself on its social interactions. While government bans on large groupings have limited options, residents have harnessed the power of technology to fulfill that need for social interaction. Small prayer groups using Facebook, Instragram, WhatsApp chat and others have allowed people to connect, a healing salve for many who are housebound.

“Coming together in prayer allows us all to understand that we’re not alone and collectively worship together, which helps us to find peace and calm,” said former Guam resident Holly Luganob.

The Tucson resident, along with her fellow “Ride or Die Barbies,” get together every evening on Facebook for prayer sessions led by their techa, Glenn Lujan.

Up until “social distancing” became crucial, this group of friends met every month for cheese board, wine, games, laughs and fellowship. With several of them having been friends for more than 30 years, it seemed natural to turn to one another to find solace from the constant bombardment of news and the dismal predictions of the encroaching pandemic.

“Glenn has always been my shoulder and even my spine. He also is the unofficial techa (prayer leader) of my family, so it only made sense to turn to prayer and to him,” said Yolie Pilarca, who chooses the music for the evening prayer. “Since we couldn’t physically be together or reach everyone who needed to join us, I suggested Facebook Live as a way to reach everyone who needed prayers and calmness during this scary time.”

Luganob said she had been searching for a way to pray collectively with her friends and others whom she loves.

“(They) came with this idea which really, for me, answered my wish to be able to connect with my friends and loved ones in a meaningful way,” she said.

The discussions have opened meaningful avenues to connect spiritually with other groups of friends, she added.

“We know that we are spiritual beings,” Luganob said.”We have to find a way to think about not just the present, but what our future is going to be.”

Praying, whether with friends or alone, is special and the type of prayer serves a specific purpose, said fellow “Barbie” Antonette Unpingco.

“Praying alone is your time to talk to God one on one … I do that a lot,” said the Sinajana resident. “With friends, it's coming together as a whole to give each other strength and comfort.”

“Praying with friends ensures me that we are all not alone,” said Dededo resident Robert “Blondy” Garrido. “It lets me know that the battle we are fighting is done together through the Lord's prayers.”

Since the group's FB Live sessions started roughly a week ago, Pilarca said she has been thanked repeatedly for sharing the strength and conviction of Lujan’s voice in prayer.

“They say that his prayers and his singing have helped them not focus on their fears or worries. I actually told (Lujan) that his prayers give me an escape from all my troubles, even for just 20 minutes,” she said. “And these peaceful moments have helped with my anxiety.”

The group will continue in prayer, Pilarca said.

“People want Glennie to continue until this pandemic ends,” she said. “They are so grateful, and even play his nightly videos and pray along if they’re on a different time zone.”

But, the overall goal is to “bring people together spiritually, without judgment, but with love and faith inspired by God,” the Dededo resident said.

It’s important for people to remember they aren’t alone, she said.

“(We want to) strengthen their faith … show them the power of prayer, and calm their fears through the knowledge that God is our strength,” the mother of three said.

The group prays in English, but sings in CHamoru, Pilarca said, adding that singing in their native language gives them comfort, reminiscent of their childhood.

While the prayers are Catholic, the sessions are open to everyone, she said, inviting everyone to tag their friends and get the music to raise their voice in song and prayer.

“All are welcomed to join for 20 minutes of peace and reflection,” said Pilarca. "All prayers are heard by Our Lord, so all are welcomed to join or just sit and watch or listen.”

Nedlic finds solace in family, prayer

For Regina Livaie Nedlic, the pandemic and its gut-wrenching uncertainty prompted her to reach out to her family on Guam and in parts of Europe and the U.S. mainland to solidify their faith.

A devout Catholic, the Dededo resident has always been grounded in her faith, but the pandemic and the fear that has gripped the island have prompted her to extend her message to all members of her family.

To that end, she has utilized every aspect of technology to get her family involved. Nedlic’s family is big – three to four generations of Guerreros (Familian Deso) along with her Kosraen Yamasta clan, consisting of her father, Hostino, and several brothers and sisters and their children.

“Due to the current COVID-19 quarantine, we have been praying online and virtually every day with the rosary from YouTube and on free apps,” she said. “I invite my family and friends abroad to pray with us online via WhatsApp groups, Facebook, FB Messenger and sometimes on Instagram.”

Nedlic said the response has been great, with family members continually making contact or sharing messages of prayer or discussion.

“I rely on rosary prayers once every day and I add the CHamoru version of the prayer on YouTube for about an hour,” she said “If others join it’d be great but, if not, I rely on my prayer to pray for all.”

Nedlic said she finds comfort in prayer and believes “it is now more than ever that we need to lean on the Lord in our fears, tribulations and uncertainty,” she said.

The mother of four is reflective as she shares her thoughts on being forced to stay home during the pandemic.

The empty pews in church and the inability to “fangingi” (show respect to the elders) are all indicative of bigger things, she said.

The quarantine has prompted her to reach out to people she loves, she said. Hearing from family members across the globe has solidified her feelings that we aren’t alone and that the quality of social interaction needs to improve for us to be better spiritually.

“(It has) brought things into the perspective of appreciating the meaning of 'life' and to cherish every day,” she said, stressing that people need to open their hearts and embrace the importance of quality time with family and friends.

Prayer should be nondenominational, she said, adding she hopes more groups get together to share their spiritual convictions.

“Praying to the Lord is not just for Catholics, but for all to do, whichever denomination, or faith – Catholic, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, etc.,” she said. “By getting one person to pray and recollect in prayer with the Lord, they will get others to do the same and find peace in this very uncertain time of crisis.”