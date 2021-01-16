Residents urged to avoid hazardous waters; rip current risk in effect

If you have plans to enjoy the beach this weekend you may want to make sure you're on the safer side of the island.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a rip current statement for Guam.

A high rip current risk remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan on east-facing reefs of the Mariana Islands until Monday night.

NWS warn that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The forecast office offered the following safety tips:

• Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water.

• Never swim alone.

• Swim near a lifeguard.

• If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid east-facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Rip currents are life-threatening.