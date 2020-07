Meteorologists said more thunder, lightning and scattered showers can be expected until around 3 p.m. today.

Scattered showers could create local flooding of roads and low-lying areas, the National Weather Service stated.

"If you will be driving, be alert for sudden heavy downpours and for brief flooding of roads. If you will be outside, seek shelter if you see lightning or hear thunder," stated meteorologist Michael Middlebrooke in an alert.