Last week in Santa Rita, the mayor’s office was putting traps out in hopes of capturing stray dogs, some of which are posing a danger to the community.

“We have complaints and we go out and share the dog leash law. After a while it’s back to the same thing,” said Harry Leon Guerrero, maintenance worker with the Santa Rita Mayor’s Office. “It’s getting too much. Walkers are being threatened, even kids riding their bikes. I’m glad this (law) is being enforced so we can put an end to it.”

He said there’s once residence where dog owners allow their pets off the leash.

“Even the cops were called,” he said, adding the owner refused to leash her dog. “We spoke to her but we can only do so much. So I’m glad we’re really enforcing it because we have to protect our community.”

The Department of Agriculture and the Mayors' Stray Animal Round-Up (SARU) are joining efforts to curb the island's stray animal population and target aggressive strays.

To avoid having family pets caught in the roundup, residents are urged to register their pets as legally required and keep them on family property, behind a fence or tied up.

Pet registration forms can be downloaded at the Department of Agriculture website at doag.guam.gov/resource, at Agriculture in Mangilao, or at village mayors' offices.

The fee is $5 per pet. Forms may be submitted via hard copy at the Animal Health/Control section with payment.

For more information contact Mayor Rudy Paco at 477-6758 or mtmmayorpaco17@gmail.com. Residents can also call Animal Control at 300-7964/5 or email quarantine@doag.guam.gov if they have questions.