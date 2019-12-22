Guam senators on Friday voted on a measure that would authorize the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency to use $350,000 for airfare and other costs associated with the island’s participation in the 2020 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Hawaii.

Bill 249-35, which identified the Guam CAHA Percent for the Arts Program as the funding source, passed with a vote of 13-2.

Henry Carter, 67 of Dededo, said he is not sure the government can afford the sum.

“The government is out of money and they are going to spend more? The government does not have money. The government is bankrupt," he said.

Kin C. Fernandez, 45, of Yona, who currently lives in Mangilao, said he thinks the price tag is fair.

“We hosted FestPac not too long ago and I know a lot of countries dedicated their resources and funding to send their nations to our island. So I think it would be great for Guam to be well represented and not underrepresented when we go out to Hawaii,” Fernandez said. “It does not sound like a huge number that is going to blow us away. When we hosted it, it didn’t seem like a lot of nations held back.”

Fernandez said it is important for the public to know exactly what the money will be spent on.

“I don’t know the details on what the numbers are going to be spent on, whether it’s getting canoes out there, or our specialists – weavers, blacksmiths. If they are trying to get all of that together like the way other nations did on Guam to represent their culture and make it more significant to say we are Guam and this is how we live and what our culture is all about, then I am all for it.”

John Burch, 64, of Mongmong, said he supports sending representatives to FestPac but questions the cost.

“Four hundred thousand dollars is quite a bit of money to spend. I believe we should promote our culture on Guam, but is it worth it by sending that many people to FestPac? Why $400,000? I think they should justify the spending first. We should represent. The amount is something I am not so sure about,” Burch said.

Simson Simon, 29, of Dededo, said he supports the spending.

“For me, it’s a good thing so people can experience a lot of things for FestPac. A lot of the locals are really talented. So it’s a good thing to send people for FestPac,” he said.

Kennelle Camacho, 21, of Dededo, said the resources may have been better spent on other areas.

“I think ... that is a lot of money. The money could have been used somewhere else. Maybe half would be more than enough to send them. I mean people go on vacation for less than that all the way out there. With the shortages everywhere, with Public Health burning down, they could have used the money to help them, the hospital, some schools,” Camacho said.

For Camacho, the trip could be made for less.

“I think it is important because it does represent Guam as a culture. They could have used a lot less money,” she said.