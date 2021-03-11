Two childhood sweethearts got stuck, happily, on Guam for more than a year and plan to fly out on their 49th wedding anniversary after getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19. They will celebrate the occasion in two different time zones.

And then there's a grandmother who couldn't carry or hug her second grandchild for months, and wanted an added layer of protection for everyone.

Two friends who are former vehicle mechanics, now 84 and 69 years old, want to stay active.

These were stories of joy and relief from among some of the 1,000-plus residents who got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the first day of the resumption of vaccinations since Guam ran out of doses Feb. 27.

Guam received 35,260 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines late last week, and this week's vaccination is only for those waiting for their second dose.

GovGuam's first order of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for 1,300 people, has also arrived. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose.

Frances Muña, 66, and her husband Joaquin, both born and raised on Guam, came back in November 2019 and were supposed to leave in March 2020.

But that's when Guam was on a first lockdown because of the COVID-19 public health state of emergency.

"So we're happily stuck here, together, for more than a year. We're stuck but at least we're together. We decided we'd rather wait here together until things get much better," Frances Muña said, after the couple got their second Moderna dose at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic that the Guam National Guard operates.

They tried to avoid crowds or venturing out for long periods of time, to help protect themselves from catching the virus, she said.

"I was scared to leave the house," the grandmother of 17 said, especially when the pandemic was just starting. "It's come to a safer point."

Getting fully vaccinated, she said, gave them peace of mind about having an added layer of protection. Frances Muña said it's now time for them to go back to San Antonio, Texas, where they reside.

They plan on flying out on their 49th wedding anniversary in early April and by the time they reach Hawaii, it will still be their anniversary date because of the time zones. They will stay in Hawaii for two weeks to be with one of their children. The others live in three other states.

"I'm a very lucky woman, married to a very good person," Frances Muña said of her husband, who spent 22 years in the Army. "I was supposed to fly out last July but we read stories about how couples couldn't even see their other half if they get sick or pass on because of COVID-19 so we stayed together here."

'I got concerned'

Stephanie Calvo, 57, said she got worried when the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced that vaccinations would pause starting Feb. 27, the day she was supposed to get her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

"I got concerned because what if they couldn't get any more? But I told myself, 50% is better than not having vaccinated at all. I'm glad we got more vaccines," she said.

For about eight months starting in March 2020, she said she and her husband couldn't carry or hug their second grandchild because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

Before Thanksgiving, she said, the baby's pediatrician told the family that the boy also needs contact with other family members.

"So his parents opened up the circle to both sets of grandparents. So on Thanksgiving, we were able to carry him and hug him again for the first time since the March lockdown," Calvo said.

The feeling of being close to one's grandchild, she said, is always a joy.

"It was wonderful," she said, of that first hug after eight months. "It's just so sad we have to go through this pandemic. It affects even little babies because they need to be in contact with other family members too."

Getting the full vaccination, she said, would help give added protection for her and her husband of 37 years, their two grandchildren, their three grown children and other family members.

Walk-in patients

Renelia Vitug, 60, found out Monday morning that her afternoon appointment at a private clinic to get a second dose of the Moderna vaccine was canceled.

"They said they tried to call me last week but I didn't get the call. I was upset about it but they told us to go to UOG," the Barrigada resident said.

Vitug and her older brother Amor Mariano, 70, were walk-in patients at the UOG vaccination clinic. Those at least 70 years old are brought to the front of the line when they get to UOG.

"They have very helpful staff here and organized. They also gave my brother a wheelchair," she said. "Because of our age, we want to have more protection from COVID. We want to be safe."

Ben Pucan, 69, drove himself and his friend, Rogelio Almeria, 84, to the UOG vaccination clinic to get their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"This vaccine was made available, it's free, to help protect everyone. If there's no vaccine, it's very dangerous to live here right now because of the pandemic," Pucan said.

While they're fully vaccinated, they said they will still observe COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing.

Pucan and Almeria were both former vehicle mechanics for one of the beverage companies on Guam. At their age, they said they still want to be active.

At 69, he said he still plays tennis and buys used cars that he fixes up and then sells.

"I don't want to be sitting idle. I want to still do useful things," Pucan said. "Sitting idle or not making yourself busy makes you grow old faster."