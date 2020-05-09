For hundreds of families across the island who haven't seen a full, or any, paycheck in months, financial help can't come soon enough.

Grab-N-Go lines, part of Guam Department of Education program to provide every student breakfast and lunch during these hard times, provide 24,000 meals a day as island families struggle to stretch a dollar with one or more members of the household either out of a job or facing reduced hours.

While the Grab-N-Go meals line at Agana Heights Elementary School did not extend as far as some of those in other villages, there was no shortage of people who have come to rely on these meals to help feed the children in their families.

For Maina resident Ricah Jones, the meals have been a big help, especially for the six children in her family.

A stay-at-home mother, Jones said her husband has been unemployed for nearly three months now - since the island shut down as part of the public health emergency declared in mid-March.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, we've been struggling," she said. "We haven't had any income since then."

Promises

Rio Saso shares the Jones family's struggles. While currently working, the Sinajana resident said he has been working reduced hours since the pandemic began. Living in a big household, Saso said the GDOE program has helped alleviate some of that financial burden.

It's been over a month now since he's received a regular paycheck, he said, and it's been rough stretching the money that does come in to cover his household, which includes seven children.

Saso said he's looking forward to the government making good on that promise of help that officials have been touting since March.

"I want the promise to be fulfilled, especially for people who need the assistance, as soon as possible," he said.

Government officials, earlier this week, said the economic impact payments for qualifying families should begin to be rolled out next week.

At-home learning

Added to the financial struggles, Saso said the family has also been working to ensure the children continue to learn, meeting the curriculum work set by their respective schools.

"Just because they're not in school, doesn't mean summer vacation," Saso said.

As part of his effort to ensure his children get an adequate education during the shutdown, on Mondays through Fridays, Saso prepares the worksheets that the teachers send for the children.

Saso said, even if the island reopens as planned, recovery will take awhile, but any aid would help smooth that road for his family and many other families throughout the island.