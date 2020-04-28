Residents warned of high risk of rip currents

Guam residents will want to take special care if they were planning on going swimming.

The National Weather Service, Weather Forecast Office Guam advised a high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through tonight. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous and frequent rip currents are expected along east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Strong rip currents are life threatening, officials said.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, officials said. They advised that anyone caught in a rip current should not swim against the current, but should relax and float. If you're able, swim parallel to the shore and back toward the beach when possible. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense are reminding the community to avoid hazardous seas, especially east facing reefs and beaches, until conditions subside. Heed the advice of any signs including beach closures, beach patrol flags, and the advice of lifeguards or emergency personnel.