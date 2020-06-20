On Friday morning, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero released a special message via video imploring residents to stay the course when it comes to following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We are entering a new phase in our COVID-19 response. As we continue to relax restrictions, this does not mean we should become complacent," Leon Guerrero said, adding later, "Continue to wear a face mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet."

She said island residents are still asked to limit travel to essential activities, especially for vulnerable populations.

Several island residents interviewed yesterday said complying with the governor's requests won't be a problem and the requested actions have become part of the expected norm, for now.

When asked if she wears a mask and practices social distancing, Dededo resident Ermie So said, "Yes – all the time, all the time. ... Especially if you are aging, you must. It's just a protection for us, especially senior citizens. You have to do it."

So said she will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, adding "until we have a vaccination."

Eighteen-year-old Jayleen Soriano of Merizo was a bit less adamant about the use of masks but said she and her son are following the guidelines regardless.

"I know it is important because everyone is using it and we are just following the rules,” she said.

When asked if wearing a mask was necessary, she said, “I don't necessarily think we should. ... I think if we just practice social distancing, we will be fine."

For Mike Villagomez, of Santa Rita, the choice is clear.

"Always, always, because it's the right thing to do,” he said on wearing a mask.

He said he is concerned about a possible increase in COVID-19 cases if residents let their guard down, adding that the community as a whole should continue to follow the guidelines "to keep everyone safe.”

Odee Stole, of Dededo, said she was “cool” with the recommendations by health officials.

“I wouldn't want to walk too close to someone, and I expect the same," she said. "I'm sort of used to it already. Just walking along by myself, it's cool by me."

Like Villagomez, Stole is concerned that the island could see a rise in the number of cases if residents don't adhere to the guidelines, especially with flights to Guam expected to resume.

"True, true, yes. I'm just freaking out already. The thought of the planes coming and all," Stole said. Some international flights have resumed their Guam operations, including those of Philippine Airlines on Tuesday.

As an essential worker, Jovy Bonanno, of Chalan Pago, said she has gotten used to wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

She said the low numbers of cases are likely due to residents taking extra precautions.

Gov. Leon Guerrero concluded her special video message expressing a similar sentiment.

“We got here because of the choices you made. Let's not go back because of the choices you will make,” the governor said.