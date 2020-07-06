Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on June 29 introduced a resolution supporting statehood for the District of Columbia.

Resolution 335-35 supports the plight of the District of Columbia, the epicenter of the U.S. government, in becoming the 51st state, a press release from her office states.

"Its 700,000-resident population do not have equal representation in Congress. Similarly, Guam, having housed the United States' stronghold in Asia Pacific, does not have equal representation in Congress," the release stated. "Earlier this year, Guam joined the District of Columbia in becoming a conditional member of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization. Through the advocacy of D.C. Sen. Paul Strauss (D-D.C.) Guam's application to the organization was supported unanimously."

"Reflecting on D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's statement earlier today, 'I was born without representation, but I swear – I will not die without representation. Together, we will achieve D.C. statehood, and when we do, we will look back on this day and remember all who stood with us on the right side of history.' I am proud to stand by my fellow Americans and am eager to stand on the right side of history – Guam and D.C. share a lot in common and we are stronger together," the speaker said.

'Pattern of injustice'

Strauss added, "The fact that every part of the United States with a population that's majority nonwhite lacks voting representation in the Congress is not a coincidence. It's a long-standing pattern of injustice that requires all marginalized Americans to work together, regardless of ethnicity. I thank Speaker Muña Barnes for her showing of solidarity with her fellow unrepresented Americans at this important time in D.C.'s history. Whatever path the people of Guam ultimately take, we in the District of Columbia will remember those who stood with us at this important time."