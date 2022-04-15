Resolution to end public health emergency fails

Legislative Resolution 291-36, intended to terminate the public health emergency, has failed with six votes in favor and seven against.

Sen. Chris Duenas, who introduced the resolution, and co-sponsors Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown and James Moylan voted to pass the resolution.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, and Sens. Telena Nelson, Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridvgell, Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje voted no on the resolution.

Sens. Joe San Agustin and Mary Torres were absent and their absences were excused.

Lawmakers spent hours discussing aspects of the emergency and the ramifications of its termination with officials from the Guam Recovery Office, the Office of Homeland Security, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Department of Administration and the Office of the Attorney General during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole at the continuation of session Thursday.

Guam's public health emergency has now been extended for two years, month after month, following the arrival of COVID-19 on Guam in March 2020.

Attempts were made to modify when the emergency would end, instead of immediately, but the amendments failed.

Taitague introduced an amendment to end the emergency on June 2, should there still be an emergency.

This was to allow the government of Guam to take advantage of additional federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Taitague said.

Ridgell objected to the amendment, stating he did not believe lawmakers could place a later date on terminating the emergency.

"Why are we voting on this now?" Ridgell said, adding that the Legislature should adjourn and come back to vote at the end of May.

A motion to adjourn failed, but Ridgell maintained his objections and said the amendment proved the matter to be politically driven.

"We were told that we have to end this emergency now, ... but wait, let's end it on June 2, actually. Why? What happened to the urgency ... if we don't have to do it until June 2?" Ridgell said.

Taitague said the amendment was meant to be a compromise.

"So many questions were asked today that were not answered, even with procurement," she said later. "It makes you wonder why this administration wants to maintain this public health emergency. June 2 is enough time and is a compromise."

Taitague's amendment did not gather enough votes to pass.

Her amendment was intended to modify a prior amendment from Sen. Frank Blas Jr., which, in a similar vein, would end the emergency on May 2 rather than immediately.

"What we're saying here is you (the governor) have up until May 2. If you want to be able to continue this, you can, but it's going to have to have a dialogue with us. Is that too much to ask for?" Blas said.

The Blas amendment also failed.

A specific talking point prior to Thursday's vote involved the loss of emergency allotments for SNAP. The governor has stated that these emergency allotments are contingent on both a federal emergency declaration and state declaration based on an outbreak of COVID-19. That could affect about 15,000 families on the island.

More than $2 million in additional SNAP funding previously was identified as potentially being affected, but Maria Theresa Arcangel, chief administrator for the Division of Public Welfare at DPHSS, said the figure is now $7 million.

"Just recently, we received an email that (the national declaration) was extended. So, it's a 90-day expiration. So it would cost Guam roughly $7 million if we end the (public health emergency)," Arcangel said.

Ending the emergency also could impact another $13 million in potential P-EBT funding, according to discussions held Thursday.

Administration officials spoke about the potential loss of funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the unknown impact on materials, particularly test kits and vaccination kits that were obtained from the federal government free of charge, and significant operational challenges resulting from ending the emergency declaration, even if the governor declared another emergency.

Duenas said he had a map of states that are not in a public health emergency, but are administering FEMA funds.

Duenas also read from a research document from the Congressional Research Service, out of which the senator stated that the termination of a state emergency declaration does not directly impact the availability of pandemic assistance administered by FEMA.

Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, stated that despite statements about there being no direct impact, he did not know if there would be indirect impacts.

Duenas acknowledged that emergency SNAP allotments require a state emergency declaration, but he asked if DPHSS officials had asked the governor to issue a standalone emergency to preserve that funding.

DPHSS Deputy Director Terry Aguon said he has not had that conversation, but he did not know if the information Duenas cited pertained to existing dollars or new moneys that could be coming.