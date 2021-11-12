The Legislature held a public hearing Tuesday on a pair of resolutions that each support U.S. House measures recognizing Agent Orange exposure in Guam and other areas, as well as expand exposure coverage for veterans affected by the toxic herbicide – the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 and the Lonnie Kilpatrick Central Pacific Relief Act.

Agent Orange is perhaps the most well known among the Rainbow Herbicides, chemicals developed to clear vegetation during the Vietnam War. Agent Orange is composed of equal parts 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T – both common herbicides until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted all use of 2, 4, 5-T in the 1980s over toxicity concerns.

The manufacture of 2, 4, 5-T at high temperatures is associated with an extremely toxic byproduct known as 2, 3, 7, 8-TCDD, more commonly referred to as TCDD dioxin.

Whether Agent Orange, specifically, was utilized in Guam is a long-standing debate. But what's known now is that its toxic components were utilized on island.

Numerous veterans have testified to the use or existence of Agent Orange in Guam, while the federal government denies this is the case. Last year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs denied a rulemaking request to cover veterans exposed to herbicides in Guam, American Samoa and Johnston Island, which led to litigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Relatively recent attention on Agent Orange in Guam culminated in a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which determined there was no evidence Agent Orange was offloaded here. However, the report did acknowledge that Agent Orange components 2,4-D and 2,4,5-T were used on island in commercial herbicides.

A subsequent white paper released by two veterans advocacy groups determined that Vietnam War veterans in Guam were likely exposed to Agent Orange. Moreover, the latest soil sampling efforts have only recommended that continued investigation take place to clarify any uncertainty about herbicide types, amounts and locations sprayed.

John Wells is a retired U.S. Navy commander turned attorney and board chairman for Military Veterans Advocacy. The organization helped develop the Lonnie Kilpatrick act, which was introduced by Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

Wells recommended during Tuesday's public hearing that lawmakers extend their support to the Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops of War Act of 2021, a senate bill in the same vein as the Honoring Our PACT Act.

But all three bills do contain a flaw, he added. The start date for the covered service period begins on Jan. 9, 1962. However, new evidence suggests U.S. herbicide spraying took place as early as 1958, Wells said, further recommending that the Legislature's resolutions urge that date change in the federal bills.

Brian Moyer, a veterans advocate and founder of Agent Orange Survivors of Guam, said he had been told by some veterans that VA staff members at the Orlando, Florida, medical center have told them not to apply for benefits regarding Guam and Agent Orange exposure because it would be denied.

"These same veterans have prostate cancer, colon cancers, men and women with breast cancer ... and a lot more, which is a mirror image of what the CHamoru community has been living with for decades," Moyer said, thanking local residents Susan Olivares and Robert Celestial for their help with research.

"All these diseases are astronomical in comparison to the same diseases in the U.S. mainland," he added.

Moyer assisted with soil sampling in October 2019.

"It is probable that TCDD dioxin congener concentrations detected in soils are associated with chlorinated herbicides. Records of chlorinated herbicide use by the military on Guam (Navy, 1958) and veteran affidavits documenting the use of 2,4,5-T and 2,4,5-TP along with data collected from previous soil sampling events suggest the presence and use of chlorinated herbicides was likely. Finally, the herbicides in question were known to contain TCDD," the 2019 sampling report stated.

Guam EPA considered the investigation ongoing at the time, but the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the island the following year.

"The global pandemic has really altered the course of our operations, especially with projects which are heavily reliant on federal counterparts and stakeholders abroad," Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee told The Guam Daily Post. "We still perform our regulatory duties, permitting, enforcement and compliance, and once we have everything back in place, we will resume the investigation. We still maintain that more sampling is necessary for the investigation."