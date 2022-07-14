Del. Michael San Nicolas’ final annual address as Guam’s lone elected official in the U.S. Congress elicited a strong condemnation from his rival’s gubernatorial campaign.

“(He) took a time-honored tradition - the State of Congress address - and turned it into a speech that tore down the people of Guam instead of lifting them up,” said Rory Respicio, campaign manager for the Committee to Re-elect Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

San Nicolas and running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane are seeking the island’s highest local office, and are in the midst of their initial primary challenge against the Democrat incumbents.

“True to form, San Nicolas took only three minutes to turn his final congressional address into an attack on Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero,” Respicio said. “And we cannot help but notice the glaring omission as to why San Nicolas is not returning to Congress: The condemnation by the Congressional Ethics Committee and his referral to the Department of Justice for financial campaign irregularities.”

San Nicolas painted a gloomy picture of Guam during the speech, a direct contrast to the governor's recent State of the Island Address, in which she said Guam is moving forward and getting stronger every day.

In his address, delivered Monday, San Nicolas said Guam's economy has taken a turn for the worse because of local policies, and took a jab at the governor for allegedly discounting the delegate's role in bringing in more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds to Guam.

“San Nicolas threw up a smokescreen by listing all of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s accomplishments during the pandemic and claiming them as his own, and playing a two-year-old video of a fellow Democrat praising him,” said Respicio. “San Nicolas had no messages of encouragement for our people, or to them. Instead, his message focused on discrediting our island’s work to move forward. His speech scolded, admonished and told the people that we should spend all of our federal money now, as opposed to using a portion of these funds for sustainable investments in our island’s collective future."

The delegate repeated his criticism of the governor's plan to allocate portions of American Rescue Plan funds to help build a new hospital. He said there's no way Guam will be able to obligate and then spend the ARP money to build the hospital by the 2024 and 2026 deadlines, respectively.

But Leon Guerrero told reporters a hospital will be built in less than four years.

“Blaming others and attempting to take credit for the efforts of the hardworking employees of our local government who have done their best to get both federal and local funds out to our people in a time of need, but also, at a time in which we must encourage our people to look forward and help them to recover and rebuild,” Respicio said. “These are not the traits of a true leader,” he added.