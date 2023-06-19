The island’s commercial seaport faced many challenges after Typhoon Mawar.

The Port Authority of Guam has been hard at work to continue to provide services to Guam after sustaining damage from the storm. It opened three days after the typhoon with three of its gantry cranes down, but Port employees were able to get the three cranes operational in record time, according to Port General Manager Rory Respicio.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided hand-held mobile radios to the Port while communication networks were down throughout the island. They were used to facilitate commercial cargo movement within the terminal yard.

“We worked with industry partners and FEMA to secure dedicated power sources to maintain and preserve the island’s imported refrigerated goods and coordinated communication devices to facilitate the island’s fuel operations and sufficient supply of petroleum products by May 29,” Respicio said. “Maintaining the island’s supply chain was our top priority, so we extended gatehouse operations to remain open over the weekends to ensure goods and commodities reached the community.”

According to Respicio, by June 11, the Port caught up to its pre-storm vessel schedule.

Fuel and cargo commodities processed and released into Guam since the Port reopened on May 28 include:

• 240 reefers.

• 1,527 containers with dry goods.

• 1,540 bundles of rebar.

• Two boxed steel pipes.

• 35 bundle steel plates.

• 556 vehicles.

• 129 units of general cargo.

• One excavator.

• Four trucks.

• One tractor.

• One bundle of chassis.

• Five barges for fuel operations.

In addition, 545 transshipment containers consisting of 443 containers of dry goods and 102 reefers moved through the Port, destined for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia, Respicio said.