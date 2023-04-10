Respicio presents 2023 Master Plan to Port board members

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio presented the 2023 Master Plan for the Port Authority of Guam, subject to further approval, to the agency's board of directors during its monthly meeting Thursday.

The plan has been in the works for the past three years, Respicio said.

According to Respicio, this version will be put forth publicly and advanced to the governor, the Bureau of Statistics and Plans and the Guam Legislature.

The funding provided for the plan was first received in 2019, however, as additional funds were received by the governor, the plan was revised.

“We were thinking that we need something to guide us over the next five to 10 years,” said Respicio, who noted that this is the third version of the document, with the first being in 2007, plus a revision in 2013.

In this master plan, the general manager noted, PAG officials determined several goals to provide a comprehensive overview of the port’s current conditions.

“We want to asses the current and projected cargo opportunities based on Guam market drivers, determine near-term resiliency improvements and operation adjustments to accommodate the peak of the military buildup, support (the military's) Indo-Pacific Command’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative and ensure maritime posture for future deployments of military assets,” said Respicio.

Other goals within the plan include estimating the port’s capacity to meet and project the demand and tenant requirements, identifying long-term port improvement efforts targeted toward continuing operational and economic sustainability, and establishing optimal requirements for operations, maintenance and repair, and capital improvement projects, Respicio said.

“For the modernization program, ... we’re looking at the repair and improvement of existing infrastructure to increase resiliency (of) the wharves, fuel piers, marinas, building, utilities and road pavements,” said Respicio.

Respicio also noted that one of the major components of this Master Plan update is to utilize some of the funding to work together with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to develop a feasibility study for the agency's customs inspection facility.

“Another thing we are very excited about … is the proposal for a tariff simplification,” said Respicio. “(It will be) restructured to be revenue neutral, so we’re not using this as a backdoor way to raise the tariffs.”

According to Respicio, the reorganization will be more “transparent to automize details … (and will be) streamlined, modernized, time-saving and cost-effective.”

The plan also incorporates technological moves that will address pressing matters such as cybersecurity to investigate weak points, he said.

Facility assessments

In addition, the Port Authority has been conducting facility assessments of its marine structures, where each facility condition is rated as good, satisfactory, fair, poor, serious or critical.

“None were good, unfortunately. F5 and F6, our main piers, they are satisfactory, we have F3 and F4 that are fair. Our poor conditions, serious conditions is (the) Harbor of Refuge and Fuel Pier 1,” said Respicio, who added that the old fuel storage tank is in critical condition, which he said is well-known.

The plan also projected a market analysis and cargo demand based on the military buildup, he said.

“The projection is $1.5 billion a year until 2029, so, from that military construction, ... this master plan would affirm that we have enough terminal space, that based on the amount of cargo coming in, the cargo could just be configured in phasing to make it so there won’t be any backlog,” said Respicio.

The data shows the current inventory of the PAG cargo cranes is sufficient to meet its peak workload from the buildup, Respicio said.

“If we have three existing cranes from now until 2029 in perpetuity, we would meet the forecasted demand for the military and the community and including organic growth that we are expecting,” Respicio said.

This version of the 2023 Master Plan still has to undergo a public hearing that the PAG will conduct, as well as public hearings by BSP and the governor, Respicio said.

“What I’m happy to report is that we are already doing everything that the Master Plan calls for, and we’re asking the Legislature to adopt this so they can memorialize our journey, … through this legislative process, the community will be aware of what the Port is doing, where the Port is going and we can also get community support for where we’re headed,” said Respicio, who said of the Master Plan: “This is our roadmap.”