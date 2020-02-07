The roles and responsibilities of government agencies — should Guam see a case of 2019 novel coronavirus infection — is "clear as mud," said Vice Speaker Telena Nelson near the onset of an oversight hearing with education, health, airport and customs officials on Thursday afternoon.

Nelson was speaking to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez about how his department would work in tandem with the Department of Public Health and Social Services in responding to an infection.

"If I don't have a clear picture, then the people of Guam probably don't have a clear picture," Nelson stated. She later added it was important to understand "all the agencies' functions and their response in how they address each individual case should the case happen."

Julietta Quinene, the GDOE community health and nursing services administrator, said policy dictates any sick student be assessed by a nurse. A report is generated – the same report used by clinics and hospitals to notify Public Health of a communicable disease – and GDOE notifies territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky.

The process is established in an existing protocol on communicable diseases.

"We call Dr. Ann Pobutsky and let her know this is a student, for instance, who just came back from China and these are the symptoms. We coordinate with Public Health where the student will go, we contact the parent, and of course then exclusion starts until we get clearance back," Quinene stated.

GDOE works with Public Health to clean the classroom and survey students who may have been exposed, as well as notify parents, she added. Exclusion is done immediately.

Guam must send samples off island to be tested for the new coronavirus, according to Nelson. The return time is about six days, according to Sen. Therese Terlaje.

On Wednesday, GDOE also issued a memo to employees and parents that it will implement a mandatory 14-day excused absence for all students and staff who have recently returned from China. This extends to those who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms and those who have had recent contact with someone who recently returned from China.

Tom Ada, the executive manager of the Guam International Airport Authority, said airlines should be doing their own screening at departure points.

President Donald Trump implemented a travel ban on all visitors from China on Feb. 3.

"If that passenger gets on and he or she is coming from China within the last 14 days, if he is a non-U.S. citizen, the airlines should not allow him to board to come into the U.S.," Ada said.

If the passenger is a U.S. citizen, airlines are supposed to route the passenger to one of 11 approved ports of entry, he added. This means a citizen living on Guam should be routed through Honolulu, for processing, and then to Guam. If that person was in China recently, there is a mandatory 14-day holding period, Ada said.

"Is it a perfect mouse trap? No it's not," he added.

GIAA does not have trained clinicians and does not do assessments of passengers when they land. They take information on passengers that have come from China who are then escorted to an isolation room where Public Health will do an assessment.

But coronavirus infections have reached several countries, including Japan, Korea and the Philippines.

Nelson asked about procedures for people showing symptoms on an airplane. Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency takes over that purview. Customs Chief Ike Peredo said the procedure is to ensure aircraft carriers must attest no one is sick on board before the plane door is opened.

"If we are suspicious of a particular passenger ... the officer has discretion to first provide a mask for that passenger, contact Public Health ... and from that point, we escort that passenger to the staging area we have agreed with the airport," Peredo said.

Public Health conducts its assessment afterwards, he added. An agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection is to provide Guam with information on all passengers coming into the island, should they be coming from an area with a coronavirus infection, Peredo said.