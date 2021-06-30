If justice is only available to the very wealthy, then something needs to change because that is not justice in any sense of the word. We owe it to our community to keep an open mind, listen to all the testimony and carefully consider all perspectives in good faith. No one person has all the answers and no one's concerns should be discounted.

Sen. Chris Duenas:

My co-sponsorship on Bill No. 112-36 (COR) was predicated on information presented by the prime sponsor. Additional input has been received and more is expected to be included at additional public hearings. There have been a very vocal number of spirited debates regarding the pros and cons of Bill 112-36; as the informational briefing has been completed, I look forward to the next two public hearings to properly gather more information so that I can make an educated decision and properly weigh the options of this bill.



It is important that my colleagues and I all get as much information as possible so we can address any issues and make changes before the final legislation reaches the session floor for debate. I am happy to know that our community in both the private and public sector have come out to offer amendment suggestions to the bill and I have been reassured by the prime sponsors that they will take every suggestion in for consideration as seen fit. As the legislative process continues, we will all see what the bill looks like in its final format, and I look forward to discussing it with my colleagues in the 36th Guam Legislature on the session floor.

Sen. Telo Taitague:

I will continue to support Bill 112-36.

I've read all testimonies submitted to my office with great interest and an open mind. I've received petitions signed by mostly the medical community (around 275) not in favor and a petition with over 2,800 signatures in favor of the repeal of MMMAA. I've taken phone calls, meetings with constituents and those in passing. I've also made it a point to visit individuals who wanted a better understanding of what Bill 112-36 is about. I've found that the majority of our community responding through testimonies or via social media supports Bill 112-36, while the majority of the medical community does not.

However, I've been asked by medical providers who support a change in the current MMMAA, that their names not be mentioned for fear of retaliation.

With the recent letters and threats from SDA Clinic and some doctors announcing they will stop caring for our patients, constituents are now in fear of speaking out in support of Bill 112-36. These letters and announcements are very unethical and unfortunate. It breaks my heart to discover how some (not all) doctors feel about their Hippocratic oath to our community. I was personally given a Dear John letter from my doctor who has been monitoring my blood levels for over 3 years, in case the cancer comes back.

The 3 informational hearings held in 2019 provided for public input on the current MMMAA. It took almost 2 years of research and dialogue to provide what I consider to be a balance for both our community and medical providers. This legislation would address the high cost we - including the less fortunate - have to come up with in order to seek justice, provide protection for doctors from frivolous lawsuits through a screening process through our judicial system, and provide a layer of confidentiality during the screening process.

This bill is not perfect, but it is a good start in our efforts to correcting what has been an unfair process for those seeking justice from an injury sustained through medical malpractice or even worse, the death of a loved one.

The current MMMAA unfairly protects the medical community and gives little to no chance for patients and their families to seek justice if they believe that medical malpractice was committed. The current law protects bad doctors from being exposed and such a policy invites more of them to set up a practice on Guam without fear of being held accountable, ever.

Bill 112-36 should not be an issue for medical professionals who provide safe and quality health care to their patients. The bill, however, makes it absolutely clear that should patients have reason to believe that medical negligence may have been committed, the laws of Guam will not make it difficult for them to seek legal relief. Bill 112-36 will help ensure that Guam will never become a safe haven for negligent and unscrupulous individuals who shouldn't be in the medical profession to begin with.

Sen. Joe San Agustin:

Yes, I intend to continue my support of Bill 112, with proper amendments made to ensure that the legislation provides a balance platform for both patients and healthcare providers. The bill was to ensure that patients have access to a process that allowed them to seek justice while holding medical providers accountable for malpractice.

While the intent of bill 112 was to provide protections for patients, it may not provide a balanced platform for both patients and medical providers. It is our duty and priority to ensure the safety of our people, but we also must make sure the people that we are protecting are not harmed by the legislation. Repealing the MMAA will allow medical providers to practice their profession and properly execute the standard of care they are mandated.

I hope to see an amended or substitute bill that will provide a balanced platform where both patients and medical providers are equally protected and provides a clear definition of the standard of care that the medical providers are expected to follow.

I understand that there is a division within the community in regards to the measure, but there is a process that we must go through to make sure that everyone is protected by the legislation as it will affect the whole island of Guam.

Sen. Joanne Brown:

Of course I support Bill 112. Speaker Terlaje did a good job in putting together a measure that raises the standard of healthcare on-island and has done an excellent job in educating the public even after our colleague pulled her support of the measure prior to the public hearings.