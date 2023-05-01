Restaurant burglary suspect charged as adult

A minor suspected to be involved in breaking into a Dededo restaurant was charged as an adult in the Superior Court of Guam.

Dafin Andon, 16, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony in connection to a viral video that showed four individuals using a "concrete block to break the restaurant's front door to gain access," before going into the restaurant and exiting with a box that was a part of the cash register, according to a magistrate's complaint filed late last week.

On Tuesday, five days after the video circulated on social media, the Guam Police Department received a tip indicating Joy Aky, 18, was involved. Aky allegedly admitted his involvement and said he was with Andon and two other minors, age 14 and 15, according to the complaint.

Aky told officers he met with the four minors at the Dededo skate park before walking to the parking lot of American Grocery, looking for money to buy snacks, court documents allege.

"Aky (told) officers that Dafin noticed that the shutters on the Wan Chai Restaurant were not secured and they decided to break into the restaurant to steal money. The report also states that Aky told police that he found a concrete block on the ground near the restaurant and gave it to Dafin, who used the concrete block to break the door open," according to the complaint.

Dafin and the 14-year-old minor allegedly entered the restaurant afterward and took the cash register, but when they realized there was no money in it, they went back in the restaurant to steal beer.

Aky added that he did not enter the establishment, but knew what others were planning, according to the complaint.

Initially, Aky also was charged with second-degree burglary, but his case was dismissed due to lack of probable cause. The Office of the Attorney General, however, is looking to bring the case before a grand jury to get an indictment, according to Post files.

Andon faces five years in prison if convicted of the burglary charge, the AG's Office stated in the potential jail time report.

Tip from mother

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a release that after the video went viral on social media and prior to Aky's and Andon's charging, a woman identified her 15-year-old son as one of the four males seen in the video.

The 15-year-old allegedly admitted to his involvement and was subsequently arrested. The GPD Juvenile Investigation Section found additional security footage and collected more evidence, which ultimately led to the arrest of Aky and two more male minors, according to Savella.

Aky has been confined at the Department of Corrections, and the three minors were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.