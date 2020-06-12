Restaurant owner denies alleged food stamp scheme

A woman who was accused of being a part of an alleged scheme to misuse the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, denied the federal charges handed down against her.

On Thursday, Marites M. Barrogo pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal indictment of conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire, alter or posses SNAP benefits without authorization; and three counts of unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, alteration, or possession of SNAP benefits.

A hearing was held before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

The judge granted her release from jail while waiting for trial.

Barrogo’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 18.

Barrogo, the owner of Laguna Best Restaurant and Catering in Harmon, and Stephanie C. Muna, who was a recipient of the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program, were indicted in the alleged scheme.

According to court documents, Muna gave her SNAP EBT card and PIN to Barrogo in exchange for cash on a monthly basis, at a discount. The alleged exchange occurred between June 2015 and June 2018.

Muna knew that Barrogo allegedly used her SNAP EBT card and PIN to buy food for Barrogo’s restaurant, documents state.

In court documents, Muna is also accused of soliciting and obtaining SNAP cards and PINs from other SNAP recipients in order to exchange them with Barrogo for cash.

Muna is scheduled to answer to the charges in court today.