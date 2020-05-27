Restaurants allowed to reopen for dining in starting Friday, tourism to partially reopen July 1

READY FOR DINING IN: Kaeleen Mesa, a server, adjusts one of many dividers being installed inside Meskla in Hagåtña as a safety precaution in the COVID-19 pandemic. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

 Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

The conditional reopening of Guam's tourism industry for visitors from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will begin on July 1, the governor announced this afternoon, barring any uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Korean Air will begin flights in June. There's no specific date for when arrivals from the Philippines will reopen.

Effective Friday, May 29, the following are allowed to reopen:

• Dine-in restaurants are allowed to reopen with the exception of bars and food courts;

• Churches are allowed to reopen under certain conditions and masks are required for churchgoers;

• Yoga, pilates and dance businesses are allowed to reopen but commercial gyms are still not allowed to reopen for business;

• Public beaches and parks will reopen but social distancing is required and congregating is allowed for up to 25 people per group;

If, at any point, if COVID-19 cases will increase, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her press conference this afternoon she will not hesitate to reinstate restrictions.

Tags

Recommended for you