The conditional reopening of Guam's tourism industry for visitors from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will begin on July 1, the governor announced this afternoon, barring any uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Korean Air will begin flights in June. There's no specific date for when arrivals from the Philippines will reopen.

Effective Friday, May 29, the following are allowed to reopen:

• Dine-in restaurants are allowed to reopen with the exception of bars and food courts;

• Churches are allowed to reopen under certain conditions and masks are required for churchgoers;

• Yoga, pilates and dance businesses are allowed to reopen but commercial gyms are still not allowed to reopen for business;

• Public beaches and parks will reopen but social distancing is required and congregating is allowed for up to 25 people per group;

If, at any point, if COVID-19 cases will increase, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her press conference this afternoon she will not hesitate to reinstate restrictions.