Some of the restaurants across the island have stopped offering dine-in service and some are offering free delivery and discounts to heed the local government's advice against hosting big crowds.

The government of Guam has banned groups of 50 or more people in one venue at a time to avert the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Restaurants and other venues with a smaller space are limited to hosting just 50% of their seating capacity.

Restaurants also are feeling the pinch with the continued double-digit slump in tourist arrivals.

Ban Thai Restaurant and Lounge in Tumon and Lone Star Steakhouse are among restaurants that suspended their dine-in service and will offer only takeout orders. “This was not an easy decision, but keeping our island community safe is our highest priority at this time … Our hearts are with everyone during this unprecedented time,” the company stated online.

Ban Thai hopes to be fully back up and running in the near future, it stated in its post, and said it will keep customers updated online. The popular spot for locals and tourists alike is offering curbside delivery upon request and a 20% discount on all takeout orders.

Beachin’ Shrimp, California Pizza Kitchen, Little Pika’s and Pika’s Cafe also are offering only takeout service after “careful consideration.”

“This is not an easy decision, but keeping our island community safe is our highest priority at this time,” the companies stated in a post on social media. They are all also offering curbside delivery and a discount of 25% on takeout orders.

Best Bento is hoping to hold onto customers by offering free delivery.

“We have always been very cautious about how we serve our food. No. 1 is not to get anyone sick,” said partner Joey Atalig.