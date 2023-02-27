Restaurants reopen after health closures

A Dededo restaurant and a Tamuning restaurant were closed temporarily after numerous violations were found, including a failure to perform necessary duties under the Guam Food Code, pests and potentially hazardous food.

Denny’s in Tamuning was issued a “D” grade after inspectors from the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health conducted a site visit Feb. 19 resulting in 54 demerits.

The inspection was in response to a complaint from a customer regarding “insects” in the food. The last inspection of the restaurant was in September 2020. At the time, Denny’s received an “A" rating from officials.

Although the complaint was not observed during the time of inspection, DEH reported other violations discovered during the inspection.

"The person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of the Guam Food Code and did not perform necessary duties to ensure compliance with GFC,” DEH said in its inspection report.

Inspectors also alleged employees did not wash their hands in between tasks, designated hand-washing areas were not provided and employees were washing their hands in prep sinks.

Multiple potentially hazardous foods did not meet proper cold holding temperatures and food had to be thrown away. Food was not properly stored or identified and ground beef cooked more than 24 hours prior was found without a labeled date. That, too, was discarded as a result of the inspection.

DEH inspectors found dead cockroaches and cockroach droppings in the dry storage room.

As a result of these and other violations, DEH issued a notice of closure and a $500 reinstatement fee following correction of the violations and successful reinspection.

On Sunday, Denny's was open and operating, and had an "A" rating posted on its front entrance.

In Dededo, Saomai Restaurant also received a “D” grade and notice of closure on Feb. 17, receiving 49 demerits in response to a complaint.

The DEH inspection report noted that a complaint was received from a customer who allegedly found a gnat in rice on a plastic foam plate.

The inspection identified numerous violations of the GFC.

For instance, inspectors alleged the person in charge was not performing necessary duties to ensure compliance with the code.

Multiple potentially hazardous foods did not meet proper cold holding storage temperatures, and the restaurant’s supervisor had to discard three dozen eggs, a container of marinated raw pork and prepared mayo-based sauce, the report stated.

In addition to these violations, multiple employees were not wearing hair nets while preparing food and personal articles were stored in areas where food products and utensils were being stored.

DEH issued a $300 reinstatement fee to be paid upon completion of corrective actions and successful reinspection.

The Guam Daily Post observed the Dededo restaurant was open Sunday, as well.