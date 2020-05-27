Restaurants struggle amid triple whammy: restrictions, reduced revenue, higher costs

Some Guam restaurants foresee further revenue losses and are considering raising food prices if they are forced to limit their dine-in occupancy to up to 50%, or if the temporary shutdown continues much longer.

Others, like Ma's Kitchen in Tamuning and Ben N' Yan's in Dededo, do not plan on reopening their dine-in services until the public health emergency is lifted or GovGuam ramps up its COVID-19 mass testing efforts.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delayed the May 25 reopening of limited occupancy dine-in services at restaurants. As of Tuesday, the governor had not announced a new date for the reopening of limited dine-in services.

50% occupancy not sustainable

Ajisen Ramen, which has branches in Dededo and at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, said it will not be able to recoup costs at 50% occupancy.

"Food cost is rising, particularly the meat prices. Yes, raising prices is an option," the restaurant management stated.

But lowering the gross receipts tax would help recoup the costs, it said.

The governor remains firm on maintaining the tax at 5% but offered a suspension of payment for 40% of the tax for up to three months.

Ajisen Ramen said it will only have seven tables available for dining in at a time if the 50% occupancy limit is imposed on restaurants.

That is about 30 to 35 customers, compared to Ajisen Ramen's occupancy of 99 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our takeout will still make up the majority of our sales," it said.

Because the nature of the business has changed, with the majority of sales from takeout service and the sanitary protocols that need to be met, Ajisen Ramen said it "will need more staff than before the pandemic."

Sales down, labor costs up

"Thus our labor will increase. Sales will still be down," the restaurant said.

Casey Truong, owner of Ma's Kitchen, said her restaurant will not be reopening for dining in if it's limited to only 50% occupancy because that indicates COVID-19 is still very much around.

She said she will wait until restaurants are allowed to operate at full capacity.

"I think it's a bit risky to open up when there is still positive cases in Guam," she said. "Especially when customers have to take their masks off to eat. I need to protect my people."

Ma's Kitchen never closed during the pandemic and continued its takeout and delivery service. They will continue on this path until the pandemic is over.

Truong also said they won't be raising prices during the pandemic and have not laid off any employees.

Hazard pay added

Ma's Kitchen, in fact, temporarily increased the salary of its employees starting in April. Truong said the temporary 25% salary increase is called "hazard" pay.

Ben N' Yan's in Dededo has been doing well with its takeout service, but it will not be reopening its facility for dining in until the government has dramatically increased its COVID-19 testing, according to manager Neil Espino.

"For the safety of our employees, we will not be reopening our dine-in until there's more mass testing or until we know there are no longer that many positive cases," Espino said.

Espino, who's also part-owner of Pepper Lunch at the Micronesia Mall, said Pepper Lunch has been "hurting" financially since restaurants have not been allowed to operate their dine-in services.

"Pepper Lunch sells a different restaurant experience, so when we were not allowed to provide dine-in service, that hurts the business," he said.

Pepper Lunch's most distinctive feature is its unique dine-in serving style, in which its customers cook for themselves the sizzling steak on iron plates at their table. Because of the pandemic, the restaurant has been limited to to-go service, which excludes the "sizzle it your way" experience, Espino said.

50% occupancy will 'kill' business

Jeff's Pirates Cove owner Jeff Pleadwell said the government's planned 50% occupancy requirement will "kill" some restaurants, especially after their federal Paycheck Protection Program money runs out.

"The government issued the occupancy permit – then to reduce it, that seems illegal. Are they liable if they restrict a business and cause it to fail?" he said.

Pleadwell said at this point, it would be appreciated if restaurants' rentals are reduced by 50% and utilities also by 50%.

GovGuam, he said, should also eliminate the gross receipts tax until the rest of this calendar year, temporarily waive the renewal fee for business license and health permits, and temporarily reduce the fees for employees' health certificates to help restaurants cope with pandemic restrictions.

"Most restaurants will fail to recoup the losses. One month (of closure), maybe they could, but two really hurts a lot. Rent is huge for some, like in Tumon – having to cough up two months' worth without any business for two months will be impossible for many," he said.

Pleadwell is also planning a moderate increase in some food items, something he said he's not done since April 2014.

The planned increase, he said, will not be more than 10%.

"If restaurants increase prices now, they will suffer, but almost all are doomed now anyways," he said.

In Pleadwell's huge, open-air restaurant in Talofofo, there's enough room to allow for social distancing so the government's planned limit on occupancy is not needed.

"I think we should decide ourselves. My place is outdoor; no air conditioning. New rules should consider that," Pleadwell said.

The restaurant owner also said GovGuam always sets up rules but only enforces them for a short while.

"It is very difficult for many to accept rules from a government with such little credibility now in the eyes of most people. Honest operators will comply, but too many others will skate when there is slack enforcement," he said.

Other restaurants such as King's Restaurant, Fuji Ichiban, Ruby Tuesday and Lone Star Steakhouse were reached for comment but had yet to respond as of press time.