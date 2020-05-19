Mask-wearing waiters, more space between tables, and perhaps some discounts on to-go orders may just well be among the new realities when Guam restaurants reopen their doors for dining in, as early as May 25 which coincides with Memorial Day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said the business restrictions on dine-in restaurants will be lifted soon, but they are allowed only up to 50% of their normal occupancy to make enough room for social distancing.

After the news briefing, Adelup clarified the governor expects to receive draft Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance on restaurants' reopening for her consideration on May 21.

"After this guidance has been reviewed and approved, the goal is to permit the opening of restaurants for dine-in services by Monday, May 25," Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated.

The Office of the Governor also reminds everyone that restrictions will be relaxed based on available case data and other factors.

"While we work to meet this goal, dates are fluid and may be revised," the office said.

Parks, beaches under review for reopening

Besides lifting some restrictions on dine-in restaurants, the governor is also looking at allowing the reopening of public parks and beaches and yoga and pilates studios.

But the reopening of gyms is still under discussion because it's "a little bit more risky," the governor said.

She asked that people don't "let their guards down" and continue to practice preventive measures to defeat COVID-19, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the local restaurant industry, which has been limited to take-out and delivery service since March 20.

During Monday's news briefing, the governor said she's impressed with the restaurant industry's "very detailed" standard operating plans for reopening during pandemic that was submitted to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

These include mandating masks, the use of disposable menus, employee by the door, and thorough wiping down of every table as customers leave, among other things.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove restaurant in Talofofo, said allowing only 50% of the occupancy inside restaurants "will kill many places when their Paycheck Protection Program fund runs out, unless the landlords agree to reduce the rent 50% and the utilities all agree to go down 50%."

'The new normal'

At MainStreet Delicatessen and Bakery in Hagåtña, future dine-in customers will still be asked to wear a mask and to use the restaurant's hand sanitizer when they enter the premises.

"It's the new normal for employees and customers. We just have to get used to it for health reasons," Christina Perez, the owner, manager and baker, said.

But once customers are in their seats, they can take off their mask.

There will be enough space between customers because there will be fewer seats in the restaurant to maintain social distancing, Perez said.

Discount for to-go orders

Michelle Kosloski, owner of Michelle's Coffee Shop, cooked up a new business strategy that she said will give more incentive to people choosing to order to-go food than dine in.

She said she will continue to offer a 15% discount to customers ordering food-to-go, even after dining-in is allowed again.

"COVID-19 will still be here. But customers ordering to-go will continue to help prevent the spread so that's why we will continue to give them 15% off if they are to-go customers," she said, as social distancing will still be in people's mind long after the executive orders are lifted.

After more than a month of closure, Michelle's Coffee Shop reopened on May 1 for pick-up orders.

"But I'm very grateful that customers are coming back. They cheer me up," she said.

Future diners at Denny's at Micronesia Mall will also be greeted by food servers and staff wearing masks, according to assistant restaurant manager Kawika Palieassei.

"Spacing between tables will be changed so there will still be social distancing. There will be fewer people allowed in at any given time, depending on what (the Department of Public Health) will allow as far as occupancy. There will be constant sanitizing. This is going to be the new normal," she said.

Denny's at Micronesia Mall reopened to-go service on Mother's Day, which has been traditionally one of its busiest days.

"It's a good first day to reopen for to-go. We also look forward to reopening for dine-in service," Palieassei said.

More sanitizing

Maria Torres, owner and manager of Cham's Thai Cuisine at ITC Building in Tamuning, said within hours of reopening their to-go service on May 4, the orders were non-stop.

"I'm thankful for that, that our loyal customers are back. They're the reason why we're able to reopen at least for to-go," Torres said.

Among the key changes in the restaurant's policy as a result of COVID-19 is requiring all their customers to wear mask prior to entering the restaurant to pick up their order. The restaurant sanitizes every 30 minutes, which Torres said they have been doing even before the pandemic.

"We are financially struggling and we hope with customers' support we will continue to be open after being temporarily closed since March 20," she said.

Cham's Thai Cuisine, she said, tried to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan but was told that the funds ran out and no more applications were being accepted.

"When we heard about the next round of funding available, we tried to apply again but they said they still cannot accept new applications because there's already a lot of applicants," Torres said. "So we have no luck with that."

Rotten Apple Steampunk Restaurant in Tamuning reopened on May 4 for to-go orders and the customer response was "a little crazier" than expected according to its owner, Eddie Chien.

"It was like a jolt to the system," Chien said. "It's a nice feeling."

Restaurant employees, he said, were excited to go back to work after being at home for weeks. People can call in for their orders and pick them up curbside.

When Caliente, a Mexican food bar and restaurant in Hagatna, reopened for to-go services on April 30, "everyone's excited to get orders from us again," Young Burke, manager, said.

Initially, the reopening was for four hours a day only. But the strong customers' response prompted the restaurant to expand its to-go service for a few more hours.

Restaurants have also partnered with Grab & Grub and others for food delivery options during the pandemic.

'We don't want to annoy people'

Down south, at Jeff's Pirates Cove, there's always plenty of room for social distancing.

"I may spread people out but I will let people decide their own comfort zone," Pleadwell said.

Masks will not be required, he said, but the restaurant will have them available.

"We will not annoy people with too many rules unless required by Public Health. We always maintain a clean responsible environment," Pleadwell said.

As a huge open-air restaurant, Jeff's Pirates Cove "is the exception to most bars and restaurants here," he said.

The restaurant will have a thermometer if it sees a need to test employees or customers, he said.

Pleadwell applied for and was granted a PPP loan, which has helped him keep his employees.

But the longer restaurants are kept from reopening fully, the more they're going to lose, he said.

"Two months is too long to be shut down considering the low incident rate and actual deaths. Out door places like mine are much safer yet we are still categorized with all and kept close for table service," he said.

Pleadwell said he's operating at a loss of 80%, as sales are "gone instantly."

"A month was long enough. Two months, many will not open," he said.

The governor lifted some business restrictions on May 10 and May 17, allowing shopping malls, retailers, real estate, golf courses, dive shops and other government services to reopen.