Restaurants to welcome back diners

Dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen Friday with limitations, while Guam's tourism can start welcoming back visitors from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan on July 1.

That news was tempered with the governor’s caution during her COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday that these plans could change if there’s a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

As of 10 p.m., the Joint Information center stated there were two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total to 171.

The governor also announced another 30-day extension of the public health state of emergency, which was supposed to expire May 30.

"We are going to market that Guam is safe. And we are going to market that we ... continue making it a safe place," the governor said of the tourism industry's conditional reopening.

Japan removed its health emergency earlier in the week. South Korea has been able to contain further transmission, while Taiwan has led one of the best responses to COVID-19 compared to other countries around the globe, the governor said.

Time to prepare

Passengers from high-risk countries such as the Philippines, however, will still be subject to the 14-day mandatory quarantine, the governor said.

United Airlines currently is the only airline operating passenger flights – though most inbound flights comprise primarily returning residents, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority officials said last week. Jeju Air intends to resume operations in July.

Korean Air will begin flights in June, the governor said on Wednesday.

Sonny Ada, board chairman of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said announcing the July reopening now gives the island and the tourism industry a heads-up to prepare and be ready to safely accept guests.

"There’s a lot to be done, but without a specified date, businesses did not know when to begin. This includes the GVB and the marketing efforts that will need to be executed now, knowing when we can start to accept off-island guests," Ada told The Guam Daily Post.

He also commended the governor for "not rushing" and for taking the time to balance health and safety with the need for businesses and the travel industry to operate.

Data based

The governor made the announcements after meeting with her medical and economic advisory groups.

She said COVID-19 transmission is not as widespread as it was earlier in the pandemic, and contact tracing is working to identify the cases.

Guam has 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases with five deaths, 143 released from isolation, and 23 active cases, according to the Joint Information Center on Wednesday.

50% restaurant occupancy

The governor announced that effective 8 a.m. Friday, May 29, the following are allowed to reopen:

• Dine-in restaurants are allowed to reopen, but only for up to 50% occupancy. Bars, taverns and food courts are still not allowed to reopen.

• Churches are allowed to reopen under certain conditions and masks are required for churchgoers.

• Yoga, pilates and dance businesses are allowed to reopen, but commercial gyms are still not allowed to reopen for business;

• Public beaches and parks will reopen, but social distancing is required.

• Congregating is allowed for up to 25 people per group.

If COVID-19 cases increase at any time, the governor said she will not hesitate to reinstate restrictions.

No buffets, no salad bars

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey on Wednesday issued guidance on the minimum requirements for dine-in restaurants.

Salad bars, buffets and self-service operation of any kind are prohibited.

"Outdoor dining is encouraged and recommended," according to the guidance.

Where foods are displayed, sneeze guards must be in place, Public Health said.

Constant cleaning and sanitizing are required, and employees' wearing of face coverings is mandated.

Customers are to remove face masks only to consume food and beverage.

"Talking is strongly discouraged without a face mask," Public Health said.

Dining areas and seating arrangements are to be reconfigured to ensure a minimum of 6 feet between tables. Customers are required to use hand sanitizers or wash their hands.

For booth seating, restaurants are to install physical barriers between booths.

Some of Guam's restaurants have said the 50% occupancy limit for dine-in services will hurt their bottom line, while others said they will continue to focus on to-go service until the dine-in service is restored to full occupancy.

Home quarantine

The governor said the modified passenger quarantine guidelines will be released this weekend, and the biggest change is on allowing home quarantine for returning Guam residents "with monitoring and with adherence to requirements."

For weeks, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has been beefing up its safety measures for tourism's gradual reopening, including the installation of more thermal screening cameras and sneeze guards at face-to-face counters.