All authorized patrons, including retirees and their dependents will be able to access Naval Base Guam installations every day of the week beginning Monday.

U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jeffrey Grimes directed the restoration of base access for all authorized patrons and the resumption of some normally provided base services starting June 15.

Effective Monday, all valid ID card holders including, retirees and their dependents, and Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) holders will be able to access NBG installations every day of the week. All eligible patrons will be authorized to shop at the Orote Commissary and all Navy Exchange (NEX) retail outlets during normal operating hours.

The Orote Commissary will be open daily, except on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Main NEX will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While some restrictions have been lifted, NBG will continue to enforce previously implemented HPCON C mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The measures that were previously in place have proven effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. This, combined with the departure of the remaining USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members, provided the conditions for which the restoration of access and some limited services can occur,” Grimes said. “I appreciate the community’s understanding as we aggressively responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic to preserve our National Defense readiness."