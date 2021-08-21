Restoring old village names more than just paperwork, senator says

Sen. Telo Taitague welcomed the restoration of old CHamoru village names under newly enacted laws.

The new laws officially change Agat to Hågat, Santa Rita to Sånta Rita-Sumai, Umatac to Humåtak, Merizo to Malesso′, and Talofofo to Talo′fo′fo′.

The name restorations were the result of legislative bills she authored, Taitague said.

“Restoring the CHamoru names of these villages means more than a change on paper, it reflects a desire by our community to connect with our history and culture through the CHamoru language. While some of us are able to speak in our native tongue, there are a few including myself who are making every effort to learn and speak our language – even when others want to humiliate us for trying,” Taitague said.

“Through these bills, it is my hope that critics will be more respectful and supportive of those among us who want to preserve, perpetuate and celebrate our CHamoru identity,” she said in a press release. “To our children and grandchildren, please don’t ever let the naysayers intimidate or make you feel that your efforts to learn our CHamoru language are meaningless.”