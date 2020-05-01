The restrictions in place on Guam in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could slowly begin to be lifted on May 9.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made that announcement during the COVID-19 press briefing held Thursday, which included the presentation of the government’s recovery plan that has been named: Chalan Para Hinemlo’.

There are four Pandemic Conditions of Readiness, or PCOR, in the plan. Similar to Guam’s typhoon conditions of readiness, transition from one condition to the next “will be informed by specific circumstances and triggers.”

Guam is at PCOR1.

PCOR 2

Guam will be downgraded from PCOR1 to PCOR2 on May 9 if the following criteria are met and if the governor determines it’s time to ease to the condition of readiness:

• Cases: There should be a downward trend of confirmed cases and a downward trend of positive tests within 14 days. New cases should not exceed five a day.

• Hospital capacity: Guam hospitals are able to treat all in-patients.

• Capacity to test COVID-19 on patients showing symptoms.

• Testing: Capability to conduct tracing of people who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

While in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2:

• The requirement for masks in public and in workplaces will remain.

• Social distancing rules will remain.

• Kindergarten to 12th grade schools will remain closed.

• Some nonessential businesses can begin to reopen such as retail stores, real estate businesses, automotive sales, salons, shopping centers and malls. Elective medical and dental procedures, treatments and therapies are also expected to be authorized with an emphasis on ensuring their processes and procedures are adjusted based on public health guidelines.

Still under review are dine-in restaurants, gyms, spas, bars, clubs and bingo halls.

Emergency extended

The governor also signed the executive order extending the public health emergency from May 5 to June 5.

During the continuing emergency, the 14-day quarantine for all arriving passengers will remain in place, effectively keeping tourism closed through early June.

“I want to reiterate that May 9 is a goal, not an absolute certainty. We will not rush to meet fixed deadlines. Instead, my decisions will be based on evidence and our ability to manage the threat of COVID-19. Anything else would jeopardize human life and risk an even longer period of recovery.”

She added that with May 9 just over a week away, her recovery panel of advisers is working with the business community to begin preparing for reopening.

"We are going to watch how our people behave," said Leon Guerrero, who noted that if the number of COVID-19 cases starts to rise, she could decide to put restrictions in place.

More relaxed restrictions under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 and 4 will be further down the governor’s timeline, possibly months down the road, and may need to wait for “triggers” that aren’t yet in place such as COVID-19 vaccinations.