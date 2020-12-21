A new executive order authorizes training for no-contact organized sports for Guam residents.

Executive Order 2020-44, which Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Saturday, increases the capacity to 50% for gyms, indoor firing ranges and other businesses.

A portion of the executive order also approves emergency procurement procedures for financial and human resource management systems. The governor authorizes the chief procurement officer of the Department of Administration General Services Agency "to enter into contracts and incur obligations necessary to secure services, supplies or goods, required for the implementation of systems for the management of the government of Guam's financial and human resource management operations, which are critical to administering the several programs necessary to address and are responsive to the current public health emergency."

This emergency authorization follows a glitch in DOA's system on Black Friday that delayed paychecks for a number of government of Guam employees.

4 new COVID-19 cases

The Joint Information Center's Sunday update reported four new COVID-19 cases out of 143 tests performed on Saturday. The COVID Area Risk Score is 1.6. There are 25 people in local hospitals:

Guam Memorial Hospital: 22 patients, with seven in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City: 3 patients; one of whom is in ICU on a ventilator.

Officials reminded the public that social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization are still required.

Sports

The allowance for sports training comes as the Department of Education announced it is looking at Jan. 19 to reopen school campuses to students whose families are comfortable with traditional face-to-face instruction. Jon Fernandez, GDOE superintendent, has said the governor must first authorize the opening of schools and with it interscholastic sports.

The governor's executive order mandates that in training for sports:

There be no direct contact between participants.

It cannot exceed 20 people if held outdoors.

If held indoors, it cannot exceed 50% of the occupancy load; and where and when applicable, implement frequent disinfection of surfaces that can be contaminated with the coronavirus, require the wearing of face masks by all who are not engaged in the activity (i.e. coaches and employees), and the posting of signs for social distancing and face mask requirements.

Nonparticipants (i.e. instructors, employees and parents) must wear a face mask.

Businesses

The following are authorized to operate at 50% of their occupancy load:

Private and public swimming pools.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers and dance studios.

Indoor firing ranges.

Others as determined by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

In addition, effective 8 a.m. Sunday, DPHSS authorizes the following businesses to operate by appointment only with a capacity that cannot exceed 50% of occupancy load:

Animal grooming and training establishments.

Cosmetology establishments.

Dive shops.

Auto wash, detailing and tinting businesses.

Photography services.

Financial planning.

Advertising and marketing.

In-office consulting.

Others as determined by DPHSS.

Swimming pools also may operate at 50% of the pool's occupancy. No more than 10 individuals per group are allowed at the poolside and individuals must remain at least 6 feet away from people who don't live in the same household.