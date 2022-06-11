Restrictions lifted on cars at Paseo

The Guam Department of Parks and Recreation restrictions on car owners and drivers converging at Paseo de Susana no longer stand.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, on behalf of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, announced Friday that, effective immediately, the east parking lot of Paseo will remain open to the public.

The decision to restrict the nighttime use of the parking lot was prompted by a recent commotion in which a machete was used to damage cars and, in response, members of another group fired shots with a handgun but didn't injure anyone. A number of arrests were made recently.

The reversal of policy came after a meeting Friday at the governor's office of more than 20 automotive groups that gather regularly at the Paseo parking lot.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio and DPR Director Roque Alcantara attended the meeting and were supportive of reopening the parking lot immediately with very specific guidelines to keep it safe and drug- and alcohol-free.

During the meeting, the car enthusiasts advocated for Guam’s automotive culture to continue to thrive through an active “street scene” that is essentially a public gathering for all automotive hobbyists, and they all made it clear that they do not condone any kind of mischief, according to the governor's office.