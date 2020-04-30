Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero today announced her goal to ease – by May 9 – some of the restrictions imposed on the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said while May 9 is the goal, it is not certain.

The governor also extended her public health emergency declaration for 30 days, to June 5.

During the continuing emergency, the 14-day quarantine for all arriving passengers will remain in place, effectively keeping tourism closed through early June.

Guam will be downgraded from a pandemic condition of readiness 1 to pandemic condition of readiness 2 on May 9 if the following criteria are met and if the governor determines it’s time to ease to the condition of readiness 2:

• Cases: There should be a downward trend of confirmed cases and a downward trend of positive tests within 14 days. New cases should not exceed 5 a day.

• Hospital capacity: Guam hospitals are able to treat all in-patients.

• Capacity to test COVID-19 on patients showing symptoms.

• Testing: Capability to conduct tracing of people who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

While in Condition of Readiness 2:

• The requirement for masks in public and in workplaces will remain.

• Social distancing rules will remain.

• Kindergarten to 12th-grade schools will remain closed.

• Some non-essential businesses can begin to reopen like retail stores, real estate businesses, automotive sales, salons, shopping centers and malls. Elective medical and dental procedures, treatments and therapies are also expected to be authorized with an emphasis on ensuring their processes and procedures are adjusted based on public health guidelines.

Under review

Still under review are dine-in restaurants, gyms, spas, bars, clubs and bingo halls.

“May 9 is a goal not an absolute certainty. We will not rush to meet fixed deadlines. My decisions will be based on evidence and our ability to manage the threat of COVID 19,” said Leon Guerrero.”

More relaxed conditions of readiness 3 and 4 will be further down the governor’s time line, possibly months down the road, and may need to wait for “triggers” that aren’t yet in place such as COVID-19 vaccinations.