With the governor's announcement at Friday's press conference on the easing of pandemic restrictions, many across the island may be able to breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate Mother's Day weekend.

“These nine weeks have been a really very hard long struggle. It’s been a journey that we all together took,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing held at Adelup. “I am going to be lifting restrictions. You can now increase your activities in the community."

The governor announced Friday afternoon that COVID-19 restrictions will be eased beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Mother's Day. This places the island in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 one day earlier than previously planned.

“We are at a point now where we are going to start recovering. We wouldn’t be in this stage … if it weren’t for your cooperation, for the community's support and your commitment to keep our people healthy,” she said.

PCOR 2 is the level with moderate restrictions and is intended to signal a positive movement toward normalcy.

The government of Guam has monitored the trend of COVID-19 cases on island for the past two weeks, essentially being able to contain the virus.

“It took three to four weeks to suppress our cases and squash the curve. As you can see, we are doing better overall,” said Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s physicians advisory group.

To date, Guam has a total of 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus, to include five deaths and 122 recoveries. Ten people have since retested positive, bringing the total number of active cases to 24.

Under the relaxed restrictions that Guam is under, called Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, the following will be authorized:

• Retailers and shopping centers can reopen but occupancy will be limited to 50% of capacity.

• Restaurants and food courts can resume selling meals and beverages but only for takeout.

• Family and group gatherings will be allowed for no more than 10 people.

• Public beaches and parks are allowed for individual use for walking, jogging and other forms of personal fitness regimen.

• Certain professional services can resume, such as financial planning, information technology, photography and real estate services.

Several government services for the purposes of permitting and regulation will be able to operate Monday morning.

These are the government services that will be open Monday:

• Permitting and regulatory services at Department of Public Works (DPW), Department of Land Management (DLM), Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Guam Environmental Protection Agency (GEPA), Department of Agriculture (DOAg), and Department of Labor (DOL);

• DOL unemployment assistance;

• Department of Administration (DOA) operations;

• Department of Revenue and Taxation tax and business license branches;

• Police clearances; and

• Public Health licenses and certificates.

“I think this is a very prime time to reopen because we have met all the criteria set. We have data that I have been tracking. I think this is a good time to reopen our businesses,” Leon Guerrero said.

Another key sign is that none of the active cases are hospitalized, the governor said.

“That is no luck. That is because of all the work that we have done,” she said.

Second wave a ‘grave concern’

Health experts said they are also on the lookout for a second wave of cases.

“We are looking to see the five-day rolling average and looking at the positive cases of five and under,” Leon Guerrero said. “Once we start going above five, let's say six, seven or eight (daily), then that's going to be a grave concern. If mobility goes up and we see increases in positives, then that’s saying we need to start looking at putting back some of the restrictions to again control activity.”

The governor also said of GovGuam's plan: “I think it’s one of the best recovery plans throughout the whole nation, the territories and the Pacific region. ... This recovery plan is very well thought out and we are now implementing it.”

The hope for GovGuam is to spend the rest of this month determining if Guam can further lift restrictions to be placed in PCOR 3.

“This is going to be a little risk. When we monitor and look at our numbers and we continue to see low cases and have enough testing, hospital capacity, contact tracing, then we can start to reopen other businesses,” Leon Guerrero said. “I am looking at it over the next one to three weeks.”