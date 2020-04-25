Restrictions to be lifted ‘gradually’

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to announce next whether she will extend – and for how long – the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration that’s set to end on May 5.

And even if the public health emergency is continued, the governor’s office has hinted some restrictions that are being imposed on the public may be lifted or eased. It’s not clear, as of Friday, whether the roadblocks, the stay-at-home order and the expansive shutdown of “nonessential” businesses will be eased.

“The governor has consistently said that so long as the data remains favorable, restrictions would likely be lifted gradually,” said Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “This means that while certain restrictions will be relaxed, other mandates will remain in place — on a phased-out basis. That will likely require the extension of an emergency declaration.”

The details will be released in conjunction with the rollout of Leon Guerrero’s recovery plan next week.

The governor's office also dispelled rumors circulating on social media saying the governor has decided on a specific date that the public health emergency is supposed to be lifted.

Most airlines serving Guam have kept their plans to fully resume service to the island on hold for most of May.

However, Philippine Airlines has informed the airport it plans to resume its Manila-Guam-Manila service in the latter part of next month.

But if the public health emergency is extended beyond May 5, and travelers will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine on Guam, these factors could derail the airline's plans for the Guam route.

Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority’s marketing administrator, said Friday: “We can’t say now. PAL advised it was a preliminary plan. Let’s see how this (executive order) affects it."

Air travel is still “fluid,” she said.