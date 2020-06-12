Resumption of PAL flights delayed by a few days

Philippine Airlines' resumption of flights to Guam has been delayed by a few days.

The airline's resumption of flights will bring back many Guam residents who have been stranded in the country for more than two months when international flights were suspended.

PAL was supposed to resume with a flight out of Manila at 10:05 p.m. on June 12, arriving Guam at 4:45 a.m. the next day.

The airline has informed the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority its flight from Manila to Guam will resume on June 15, with two other Guam to Manila flights this month on the 16th and 25th, stated Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, airport marketing administrator.

In a statement, the airline stated, "despite PAL's best efforts, evolving national and provincial government restrictions and limitations designed to protect all citizens have required frequent changes and resulting cancellations of our flights."

"We ask for your patience and understanding as we make these difficult but necessary cancellations," the airline stated.

Travelers from the Philippines will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in government of Guam-designated COVID-19 facilities.

GovGuam considers the Philippines a COVID-19 "hot spot" because its doubling rate for COVID-19 cases is less than 30 days - the cutoff for what countries qualify as hot spots.