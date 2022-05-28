The Department of Public Works has asked motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and be aware of workers on the road. The department also encourages motorists to take alternate routes or adjust drive times.

Resurfacing Marine Corps Drive from Route 30 to Route 10A – Tamuning

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 and May 29, there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 for southbound traffic between Route 14B, Ypao Road, and Route 30, Governor Carlos G. Camacho Road.

From 4 p.m. May 28 until 6 a.m. Monday, May 30, all southbound lanes will be closed at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 14, Chalan San Antonio. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and alternate routes will be posted for access to and from Route 1 and Route 14. Route 30 and Route 14B may be used as alternate routes.

Route 30 at Trankilo Street – Tamuning

The center lane of Route 30 at Trankilo Street could reopen in the latter half of the coming week.

Route 1 Resurfacing from Route 30 to Route 10A – Tamuning

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 through June 3, there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 for southbound and northbound traffic between Route 30 and Route 10A.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 and June 5 there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 for southbound traffic between Route 14B and Route 30.

From 4 p.m. June 4 to 6 a.m. June 6 all northbound lanes will be closed at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and alternate routes will be posted for access to and from Route 1 and Route 30.

Route 4 striping and marking – Route 1 to Route 10

There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures at the intersections along Route 4 in Chalan Pago from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 through June 3.

Route 28 rehabilitation from Route 1 to Bumuchachu Street – Dededo

There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures along Route 28 between West Santa Barbara Avenue and Aurora Street from 8:30 a.m. to to 4 p.m. May 30 through June 3.

Flood mitigation at Chalan Bongbong and Chalan Pugua Matchena – Machanao, Dededo

On June 2, a DPW contractor will begin preparing a section of Chalan Bongbong and a section of Chalan Pugua Matchena for paving. Paving at both sites is scheduled for June 3.