Retailer occupancy upped to 75%

Hardware stores, retail stores and wholesalers are now allowed to operate at 75% occupancy, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday evening.

The change went into effect on Monday.

All other authorized businesses and services will keep their occupancy at 50%, according to JIC, citing Public Health’s guidelines.

The government of Guam also announced the following is authorized:

• Organized sports, non-contact training and competition are authorized but a 6-foot distance must be maintained, including while occupying a vehicle such as a golf cart or in an enclosed space. No direct contact between participants will be allowed.

• If held indoors, the total number of individuals, including players and coaches, cannot exceed 50% of the occupancy load;

• If held outdoors, the number of participants is limited to no more than 50 persons with no more than 25 persons per spectator group.

• Bowling alleys and food concession sales may operate, provided at no more than 50% of the occupancy load.

Social gatherings remain limited to no more than 25 people, with social distancing maintained for gatherings where individuals are from different immediate family units or from a single household unit.