Brandon Aydlett was hoping to take his son to the beach this weekend, but he is now reconsidering those plans.

“Rain chances do look quite high,” said Aydlett, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office.

His team and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center are tracking a disturbance, Invest Area 98W, spotted north of Pohnpei on Thursday morning, that could bring more bad weather to the Marianas in the days ahead.

“While we don’t expect to see these heavy showers continuous for the three-to-four-day period, our computer models do show waves of these showers. You get a surge of showers, then they move off and dissipate and you have a little bit of a quitter spill for six to 12 hours. Then, they kind of move back through again,” he said. “We are looking at the possibility of heavy showers that will move through the area. We could be seeing accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, maybe higher amounts in some localized areas. The main concern is with such heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding in some of the poor drainage areas or even some of the river outlets flowing from the mountains of southern Guam.”

Aydlett said it's unlikely the disturbance will strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

“Computer models continue to show a very low chance of development, at least while this system is east of the Marianas. However, once that system has finally pushed to the west of Guam, maybe even close to Guam, and then moving into the Philippine Sea, we may start seeing more favorable conditions for eventual development. So, we could be looking at south winds developing and increasing maybe around Sunday or Monday time frame, with those gusty winds becoming gusty at times, maybe in the 20- to 25-knot range,” he said.

Guam Homeland Security is advising residents to clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains to minimize the chance of flooding. Officials also caution that in the event of bad weather, do not camp, park or hike along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall, as these areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

“If you are hiking on one of the waterfall trails, you might be well away from the showers that are falling somewhere else from the river basin. But, if there is a heavy shower a couple miles away from you, that water will eventually funnel down the river and could catch you by surprise,” Aydlett said.

“There’s a couple of popular waterfall trails - San Carlos Falls, Tarzan Falls and lower Sigua Falls – those have large drainage basins and they funnel a lot of water into a very narrow stream and gorge. So, if you do go hiking, make sure you always have an escape plan, like where will you go to get to higher ground in case that water turns from ... that white foamy stuff you see on the waterfalls starts turning brown, then that means there is a surge of water about to come. There’s a lot of water runoff and you want to get away from the water as soon as possible. So be aware of the changing conditions.”

He also cautioned boaters and people still planning to go into the water.

“With those potentially strengthening winds on Sunday and Monday, we could see those seas become increasingly choppy. I would definitely recommend anybody considering maritime plans for the weekend or early next week to keep a close eye on the forecast because things will be changing. You don’t want to be caught surprised out there in the waters,” Aydlett said.

“If you are at the beach, in the water, you are going to be wet anyway. However, the big concern would be thunderstorms and if you hear any thunder or see lightning, you should really get out of the water. You should get inside. Maybe consider setting aside your beach plans for another weekend and consider something to do inside with the family. Play it safe and don’t make yourself susceptible to surprises from the weather.”