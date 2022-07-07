Retired Guam police lieutenant Jojo Templo Garcia failed to show up to his hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Garcia, 56, was given an additional week to answer the allegations against him after Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan disqualified himself from the case because of the judge’s past working relationship with GPD.

It was said during the hearing that Garcia was seeking legal counsel.

Adult Probation Services told the court that Garcia was aware of his arraignment hearing.

“I am going to continue this once. (Probation) officer, please let him know if he doesn’t show up he is going to be arrested,” said Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Garcia is scheduled to be back in court on July 20.

He was indicted on three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, three counts of reckless conduct, along with an additional charge of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly threatened four victims between November 2021 and January 2022.

In December 2021, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off duty, was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.