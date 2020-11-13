A retired Guam police officer admitted he stole a wallet left behind by a customer at a local store in Chalan Pago about a year ago.

The theft was caught on the store’s video surveillance camera.

Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to theft as a misdemeanor.

He faces up to four months in prison and a $500 fine.

Shimuzu is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2021.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Shimizu was identified as the suspect in a theft complaint after surveillance footage showed a man in civilian clothing picking up a wallet from the floor of Chalan Pago Familia Mart.

Instead of turning in the wallet to the store's cashier, Shimizu was seen bringing the wallet to his car parked outside.

Shimizu was still employed with GPD and off duty at the time.