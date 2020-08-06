Retired cop awaits plea deal in wallet theft

Nick Delgado

A plea agreement for retired police officer Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu is being negotiated.

Shimizu was arrested earlier this year, accused in a wallet theft that was caught on camera at a local store. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

He has since retired from the force.

During a virtual hearing Wednesday before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena, defense attorney Randall Cunliffe told the court that he needed more time to finalize the plea agreement with the government.

"We've been negotiating," said Cunliffe.

In March, prosecuting attorney Sean Brown told the court they were hopeful for a nontrial resolution.

Shimizu is scheduled back in court on Sept. 16, when the court could accept his plea if it's ready.

In January, he pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of property lost or mislaid as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

The former cop was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury nearly two months after his arrest and after his retirement from the Guam Police Department.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Shimizu was identified as the suspect in a theft complaint after surveillance footage showed a man in civilian clothing picking up a wallet from the floor of Chalan Pago Familia Mart.

Instead of turning in the wallet to the store's cashier, Shimizu allegedly was seen bringing the wallet to his car parked outside.